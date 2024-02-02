Former Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. says bets were made for other people

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is serving a suspension for sports betting and says that while the bets were made from his account, they were made for other people.

Rodgers sat down with ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” for his first interview since being suspended by the NFL and waived by the Colts.

Rodgers says the bets were made for people who lived in Florida, a state where sports betting was illegal at the time. He did not identify the individuals who he placed the bets for, according to ESPN.

"Just trying to help friends and family out, just knowing that it wasn't legal at the time in Florida, and it was in Indiana," Rodgers told ESPN.

One of the bets placed was a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under rushing yards by Jonathan Taylor. The bet hit but Rodgers says it was someone else using his account.

“That report is true, with it being $1,000, but that wasn’t made from my device. At the time it was placed, I was actually on the field warming up for a game,” Rodgers said.

It’s been reported that Rodgers bet upwards of 100 times, betting between $25 to $50 each time.

“The $25 to $50 bets are exactly true, but it was more crazy-leg parlays with just $25 trying to make a crazy amount. Just funny bets. Nothing too serious. It was never, ‘This bet here is going to change my life,’” Rodgers said.

Rodgers was suspended on June 29, 2023, for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. The same day, he was waived by the Colts.

He then signed with the Eagles but won’t be able to apply for reinstatement by the NFL until after the Super Bowl.

Viewers can watch the full ESPN “Outside the Lines” interview with Rodgers Friday at 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sports Center.