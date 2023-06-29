Colts waive two players involved involved in NFL gambling investigation

INDIANAPOLIS —- The Indianapolis Colts have waived cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and defensive end Rashod Berry following the the NFL's ruling on violation of the league's gambling policy.

According to reports, Rodgers and Berry, along with free agent Demetrius Taylor are all being suspended indefinitely, while Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended for six games.

“We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy,” said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard. “The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

Earlier this month, Rodgers released the following statement on social media after his name was tied to gambling on NFL games.

"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions. I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."