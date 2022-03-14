Indianapolis Colts add Reggie Wayne, Cato June and others to coaching staff

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday several additions to its coaching staff, including Reggie Wayne and Cato June.

Reggie Wayne, a six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ, will join the team as its wide receivers coach. Cato June, who played for the Colts from 2003-2006, will join the team as its assistant linebackers coach.

In total, the Colts announced 10 coaching additions and changes on Monday:

