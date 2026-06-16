Indianapolis Colts mascot named NFL 'Mascot of the Year' for second straight year

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second straight year, Indianapolis Colts mascot Blue has been named the NFL Mascot of the Year.

A news release on Tuesday said this is Blue's fifth Mascot of the Year title, adding to his storied career, including an induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

The award recognizes mascots across the NFL for excellence in fan engagement, community impact, creativity, game-day performance, and contributions to the mascot profession.

Blue, entering his 21st season, is known for his silly antics and unique brand of entertainment, including skits, dance moves, viral trickshots and unforgettable game-day performances. The lovable troublemaker has garnered a large social media following with pranks and entertaining skits.

Outside of football, Blue has become a passionate advocate for youth development, education, and community engagement with appearances at schools and charitable events.

"To be recognized by our peers across the NFL is incredibly humbling," said Trey Mock, creative director of the Colts Mascot Program, in the press release. "This award belongs to Colts fans, our organization and everyone who has allowed me to be part of their lives over the years. Whether it's creating memories at Lucas Oil Stadium, visiting schools, supporting community causes, or simply making someone smile, that's what this job is all about."