Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz placed on COVID-19 list

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.

Wentz will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL rules require Wentz, who is unvaccinated, to sit out 10 days before returning to the Colts if he tested positive for COVID-19 or five days if he is a close contact.

The quarterbacks currently on the Colts' roster include backup Sam Ehlinger and practice squad members Brett Hundley and James Morgan.

The Colts have been hit in recent days by an outbreak within their locker room that has resulted in 13 players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Monday, coach Frank Reich noted that the team has "more unvaccinated players than average." Wentz and linebacker Darius Leonard, who will miss his second straight game Sunday, are among the team's stars who have not received the vaccine.

"At some level you feel like it’s going to catch up to you eventually," Reich said. "Not just the vaccinated, unvaccinated question, but just in general with how ramped it seems and it’s unfortunate for everybody."

Players on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list include Wentz, Leonard, safety Jaheel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, guard Mark Glowinski, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack, center/guard Quenton Nelson, wide receiver Zach Pascal, tackle/guard Braden Smith and defensive end Kemeko Turay, safety Khari Willis and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

The Colts (9-6) have won five of their past six games and currently sit in the fifth playoff spot in the AFC.