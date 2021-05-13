Watch
Indianapolis Colts release schedule for 2021 season

Posted at 8:00 PM, May 12, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2021 Indianapolis Colts schedule was released Wednesday evening.

"This is literally our biggest season ever," the team said in a tweet.

The Colts will start their season with a game against the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sept. 12.

You can view the full schedule below:

Single-game tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday. You can buy tickets from the Colts website or Ticketmaster.

