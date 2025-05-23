Indianapolis remembers Jim Irsay: A legacy beyond football

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Irsay, the beloved owner of the Indianapolis Colts, passed away Wednesday afternoon at the age of 65. As news of his death spreads, many are reflecting on the profound impact he had not only on the game of football but also on the community that adores him.

“He had a heart of gold,” said ESPN NFL Reporter Stephen Holder, who covers the Indianapolis Colts.

Holder has covered the Indianapolis Colts since 2013. Most recently, he has been the team beat writer for ESPN.com.

Those who worked alongside Irsay and played for him often saw this quality firsthand. His love for the sport was evident, but it was his connection to family and community that truly defined him.

“It wasn’t just about football,” Former Colts Cornerback Marlin Jackson said. “It was about his family, and it was about the community. He poured his heart and soul into both those things.”

For many, Jim Irsay was not just a team owner but a vital part of the community.

“When they think about Indianapolis, they think about the Colts,” said Holder. “That’s not how it was 30 years ago. The Colts were just an afterthought. He helped give this city an identity.”

Jackson was a first-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2005. He was a starting cornerback for the Colts' Super Bowl XLI win over the Chicago Bears.

Under Irsay’s leadership, many said the Colts became an integral part of Indianapolis, transitioning the city from a racing and college basketball town to one that proudly embraces its NFL franchise. The narrative of Indianapolis has shifted, and much of that progress can be attributed to Irsay’s vision.

In 2020, Irsay and the Colts launched "Kicking the Stigma," a campaign aimed at raising awareness about mental health issues and reducing associated stigmas.

“He wanted it to be a national PSA,” said Kalen Jackson, Irsay’s daughter. “It was a beautiful thing, and I think that’s what makes Kicking the Stigma so impactful—it comes from a genuine place.”

Fans often saw themselves in Irsay, feeling a personal connection to his vision for the team. He helped elevate the Colts to their status at the forefront of Indiana’s sports landscape.

“The fans—they saw themselves in him in many ways,” Former Colts Lineman Brian Baldinger said. “If you wore the horseshoe, you felt like you were playing for a first-class organization.”

Baldinger played four of his eleven seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts. He currently serves as an analyst for the NFL Network.

As the city mourns the loss of a powerful figure, those who knew Jim Irsay best are left with lasting memories of his contributions both on and off the field. His legacy will undoubtedly be felt for generations to come.

