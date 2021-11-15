Watch
Jonathan Taylor's big day, blocked punt lead Colts past Jaguars 23-17

The Colts made fans hold their breath before finishing off Jacksonville, 23-17.
Posted at 8:13 AM, Nov 15, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown, Indianapolis returned a blocked punt for a score and the Colts’ defense held on for a 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Indy has won four of five to reach .500 for the first time this season.

The Jaguars have lost 12 consecutive road games and nine straight against AFC South foes.

The Colts went ahead 17-0 but struggled to put the game away until the Jags' Trevor Lawrence fumbled near midfield with 50 seconds to go.

