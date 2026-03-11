Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Report: Colts agree to two-year, $88 million deal with QB Daniel Jones

Gary McCullough/AP
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have their quarterback.

The Colts and Daniel Jones reached agreement on a two-year, $88 million contract, per ESPN. The deal can be worth up to $100 million.

Jones, 28, proved his value in Indianapolis last season, leading the NFL in passing yards through the first 10 weeks while the Colts surged to an 8-2 record. He also ranked in the top six in both completion percentage and yards per attempt during that stretch.

The move comes after the Colts gave 2023 fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson permission to seek a trade. Richardson struggled to stay healthy and consistent during his three seasons in Indianapolis.

