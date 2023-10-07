Watch Now
Reports: Jonathan Taylor locks in 3-year, $42M extension with Colts

Stacy Bengs/AP
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
INDIANAPOLIS — Star running back Jonathan Taylor locked in a 3-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, ending a stalemate that dates back to the off-season.

According to NFL Network, the deal includes a $42 million extension with $26.5 million guaranteed, placing Taylor at the top of the running back market.

"The Colts always envisioned Jonathan Taylor playing alongside QB Anthony Richardson. While they were open to a trade, the preferred outcome was having their really good player on the field and happy. Now they have it," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said in a tweet.

JT is now listed on the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

