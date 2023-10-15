Reports: Surgery strongly considered for Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS — Surgery is being highly considered for Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's shoulder injury.

According to NFL Network, sources say a procedure is deemed by some to be the best option to fully heal his right throwing shoulder.

The quarterback suffered a damaged AC joint to his shoulder after last Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. However, his MRI showed that the labrum in his right shoulder is not torn and his ligaments looked better than expected.

A surgery would likely take Richardson out of the game until the 2024 season.

NFL Network said Richardson and the Colts sought four or five opinions on his shoulder before arriving at this conclusion.