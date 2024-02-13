Content creator Tristan Jass shares story of his journey, plans for Celebrity All-Star game

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the world's most recognized basketball content creators has already arrived in the Circle City as he prepares to showcase his talents in the NBA Celebrity All-Star game.

Tristan Jass, 24, originally from Wisconsin, has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube, 2 million Instagram followers and 125,000 followers on X. He spends his time creating content for the platforms by performing trick shots, playing pick-up games with other stars and sharing positive vibes.

"(Being is a content creator) is so much fun to me. It's just me and my friends having fun. It's a great way to use your platform to spread a lot of positivity and stuff."

As Jass got some practice in at the Woodruff Place Baptist Church he stopped to take time to share a message for aspiring content creators around Indy and around the world.

"My first message to the young generation, if they were ever trying to get into content creation, is definitely do something that you're very passionate about," Jass said. "I love hoops. I grew up hoping and I'm still hoping every single day. I have the ball in my hand all the time. It doesn't really feel like a job at all. I love what I do. It's a passion. So I would tell them, figure out what your passion is. And then maybe try to figure out a way how you can create some content around that."

Jass explains it isn't all about just having fun and there is plenty of hard work that goes into finding success.

"Just work hard, man, you got to put in the work, you got to put in the hours just like everything else in life," Jass said. "If you want something, you got to go and get it."

Jass will compete in the Ruffles NBA Celebrity All-Star game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night.

There will be events throughout the week at the church located at 1739 E. Michigan Street.