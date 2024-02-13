How to plan your All-Star weekend trip to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis expects nearly 125,000 visitors to take in the NBA All Star festivities this weekend.

“It's been a long time coming,” explained Pacers Sports & Entertainment Vice President for External Affairs and Corporate communications, Danny Lopez.

“We’ve been working hard to ensure that this one breaks the mold. And that's what's gonna happen.”

WRTV Gainbridge Fieldhouse prepares to host the city's first NBA All-Star Game since 1985

The All Star game marks the first time the event has come to Indianapolis since 1985. Lopez and the Pacers are hoping to make it the best one yet.

“We've, we put things in place, I think that are experiences that people can enjoy whether or not they're basketball fans, whether or not they're coming to any of the basketball events,” shared Lopez.

There have been many concerns about public parking but Denison Parking President Perry Griffith III shared how fans can avoid the hassle of parking.

“One way to do that is to use actually some mobile applications,” explained Griffith.

wrtv Denison parking garages prepare for a crowded NBA All-Star weekend

“So ParkWhiz and spot hero are two mobile apps that you can check out in advance to find parking, you can pay for parking that way. And we'll accept those as a credential coming in. And you'll know that you're guaranteed to have a space in that asset that you're parking in.”

Lopez alongside Pacers Sports and entertainment have created an interactive websiteto help visitors plan their trip to the All-Star game.

“There's about 50 events, you can sort them by free events, basketball related events, arts events,” explained Lopez.

“It's a great way to stay organized and pick the events that you want to come and you want to experience.”

Numerous roads are expected to be closed to help the flow of traffic this weekend and Lopez suggest travelers check out the upcoming road closures here.