Current, former Indiana sports stars react to Caitlin Clark's WNBA decision

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, college basketball star Caitlin Clark announced she will be entering the WNBA draft. As the Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, there’s a chance she will be heading to Indianapolis.

The announcement led to a social media storm as Indy residents and star athletes reacted to the strong likelihood of Clark teaming up with the likes of Aliyah Boston, Grace Berger, Lexie Hull, Katie Lou Samuels, Erica Wheeler and Kelsey Mitchell.

Fever legend Tamika Catchings was one of the first star athletes to take to social media with excitement for the news.

Current stars Erica Wheeler and Aliyah Boston took to X to share their thoughts on the mentions from everyone else.

Hahaha @CaitlinClark22 you got people I ain’t talk to in years asking for tickets for next season 😂😂



I CANT HELP THEM!!! 🤷🏾‍♀️



The babyyy goat is coming to town 🔥 — Erica Wheeler (@EWeezy_For3eezy) February 29, 2024

It’s the way I’m here prepping for my next braid color and my Twitter start blowing up 😂😂 yall are hilarious — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) February 29, 2024

Pacers legend Reggie Miller took to Instagram to share his excitement for the city he spent 18 years.

The news even garnered reactions from Colts players like linebacker Zaire Franklin.

Oh yeah it's up 🔥 https://t.co/9gG16dczhr — Zaire Franklin (@ZiggySmalls_) February 29, 2024

Even Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb shared his excitement on the news by reaching out to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.