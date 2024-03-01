Watch Now
Current, former Indiana sports stars react to Caitlin Clark's WNBA decision

Abbie Parr/AP
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
Posted at 10:53 AM, Mar 01, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, college basketball star Caitlin Clark announced she will be entering the WNBA draft. As the Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, there’s a chance she will be heading to Indianapolis.

The announcement led to a social media storm as Indy residents and star athletes reacted to the strong likelihood of Clark teaming up with the likes of Aliyah Boston, Grace Berger, Lexie Hull, Katie Lou Samuels, Erica Wheeler and Kelsey Mitchell.

Fever legend Tamika Catchings was one of the first star athletes to take to social media with excitement for the news.

Current stars Erica Wheeler and Aliyah Boston took to X to share their thoughts on the mentions from everyone else.

Pacers legend Reggie Miller took to Instagram to share his excitement for the city he spent 18 years.

The news even garnered reactions from Colts players like linebacker Zaire Franklin.

Even Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb shared his excitement on the news by reaching out to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

