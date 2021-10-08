Watch
Sports

Actions

Car driven by Danny Sullivan in 1994 Brickyard 400 returns to IMS

No. 99 car was found last year in North Carolina
items.[0].videoTitle
The No. 99 NASCAR driven by Danny Sullivan in the 1994 Brickyard 400 will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway after it was found hidden in a garage in North Carolina.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 08:46:28-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A piece of racing history is back home again in Indiana.

The restored No. 99 car driven by Indianapolis 500 champion Danny Sullivan in the first Brickyard 400 in 1994 was found stored away last year in North Carolina.

It was in pretty good condition and Indianapolis native Travis Bell had the racing machine restored. Car 99 will be on display from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

"It's like finding the Millennium Falcon and being a Star Wars fan," Bell said. "So, at this point, this is my Millennium Falcon and I've invited the whole city to come join me as it returns back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway."

Sullivan's vehicle was named "The Corporate Car of Indianapolis" because featured sponsorships from several local companies, including WRTV.

In the 1994 race, the car drew the first caution flag after a window blew out, and it was not seen again until Bell found it covered in thick dust in a garage.

Poster image (12).jpg

PREVIOUS | Vintage car that raced in first-ever Brickyard 400 found

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!