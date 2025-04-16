Dates set for Pacers v. Bucks First Round Playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS — The NBA has set the calendar for the first round of the playoffs, which get underway this weekend.

The Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening best-of-7 series. Game one will be on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse starting at 1 p.m.

The second game of the series will be in Indianapolis on Tuesday, April 22. The action shifts to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee for games three and four on April 25 and 27.

If the series continues, it will return to Indy on April 29 for game five. Milwaukee would host a potential game six on Friday, May 2. And a 7th and deciding game would be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, May 4.

This year is a rematch of last year's first-round playoff series, won by Indiana 4-2. That included an important game-2 road win up north. Milwaukee will open this year's series without All-Star guard Damian Lillard. He remains out of their lineup as he gets treatment for blood clots in his leg.

The winner of this series could be facing Cleveland in round two. The Cavaliers finished as the top-seed in the Eastern Conference with the regular season's best record.