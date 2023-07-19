Watch Now
Sports

Actions

ESPN: Indiana Pacers rookie Jarace Walker underwent surgery on right elbow

Pacers Draft Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP
Indiana Pacers first round draft choice Jarace Walker swings his jersey as he waits for his family to join him for a photo after he was introduced by the NBA basketball team in Indianapolis, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Pacers Draft Basketball
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 19:08:57-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers rookie forward Jarace Walker underwent a procedure on his right elbow, according to ESPN.

The minor procedure will remove loose bodies in Walker’s elbow. He is expected to be fully recovered by September training camp, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

In May, Wojnarowski reported that Walker missed the WME Pro Day due to soreness in the same elbow.

Walker’s agents told ESPN he hurt his elbow in last season’s Sweet 16 game and recently re-aggravated it.

Walker was the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

PREVIOUS | NBA Draft: Pacers obtain Jarace Walker after trading picks with Wizards (wrtv.com)

He played one season at the University of Houston, averaging 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He measures in at 6’6” and weighs 248.6 lbs.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE