ESPN: Indiana Pacers rookie Jarace Walker underwent surgery on right elbow

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers rookie forward Jarace Walker underwent a procedure on his right elbow, according to ESPN.

The minor procedure will remove loose bodies in Walker’s elbow. He is expected to be fully recovered by September training camp, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

In May, Wojnarowski reported that Walker missed the WME Pro Day due to soreness in the same elbow.

Walker’s agents told ESPN he hurt his elbow in last season’s Sweet 16 game and recently re-aggravated it.

Walker was the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

He played one season at the University of Houston, averaging 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He measures in at 6’6” and weighs 248.6 lbs.

