INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV/ESPN) — ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Indiana Pacers are trading Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday to Sacramento.

In exchange, Tyrese Hailburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson will come to the Pacers.

The deal also reportedly includes a 2027 second-round pick for the Kings.

This is a developing story and will be updated.