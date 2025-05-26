ESPN: Tyrese Haliburton's dad allowed back at Pacers games after suspension

INDIANAPOLIS — In a welcome development for Indiana Pacers fans, John Haliburton will be back in the stands for home games.

Sources told ESPN on Monday that he will be allowed to attend in a suite, starting with Tuesday's crucial Game 4 against the New York Knicks.

This news comes after John had not attended any games following an on-court confrontation with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on April 29. As a result of that incident, the Pacers' front office made the decision to restrict him from attending both home and road contests.

Having missed eight games since the decision, John Haliburton accepted the ruling with understanding.

John's presence will provide support for the Pacers and his son, Tyrese Haliburton, as they face a critical matchup against the Knicks.

The Indiana Pacers are 2-1 in the series afterblowing a 20-point lead to the Knicks on Sunday.