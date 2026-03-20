INDIANAPOLIS — As the first round of the NCAA tournament games gets underway, college basketball fans are out watching to see if their teams, and their brackets, have what it takes to survive March Madness.

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Fans pack downtown Indy to watch NCAA tournament games ahead of Final Four

Fans were everywhere in Downtown Indianapolis on Friday afternoon as they embraced the day and turned the games into celebrations.

“It's just nice to have it on TV. I wish every day was like this. We have basketball, meaningful basketball on television," said Brent Hearn, an Arizona Wildcats fan.

Some people are confident their teams have what it takes to make it to the final four in Indy.

“Michigan is going to win all the way. They're going to upset Duke in the final. They're going to beat them, so I have Michigan winning. Go Blue,” Khloe Duneske, a Michigan Wolverines fan, said.

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Other fans are wondering if there will be any Cinderella runs.

"I’m interested to see if there are upsets. I always like upsets. I'm also watching Calipari at Arkansas. Let’s see if he can do something good,” said Zach Larson, an Indiana University alum.

Fans say every buzzer-beater and busted bracket heightens the competition.

The 2026 Men’s Final Four is scheduled for April 4-6 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

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