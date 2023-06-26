Fever's Aliyah Boston named WNBA All-Star Starter

Watch Now
Darron Cummings/AP
Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston in action during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 7:15 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 19:15:11-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston was named a WNBA All-Star Starter.

She will be one of the ten starters for the WNBA's All-Star game in Las Vegas on July 15.

Boston is the first rookie to earn this honor since 2014 and only the sixth rookie in the history of the WNBA. Tamika Catchings was one the six rookies to achieve this in 2002.

Boston has had quite the start to her WNBA career. She was the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Fever. She was also named WNBA rookie of the year in her first season.

