Franklin High School baseball player selected No. 3 overall in MLB Draft

FRANKLIN — A Franklin Community High School Graduate has been drafted into the MLB just out of high school.

Max Clark, 18, was selected by the Detroit Tigers as the third overall pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft.

With the third pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft, the @Tigers select OF Max Clark from Franklin Community H.S. (IN). pic.twitter.com/SD4xveMmCL — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2023

Clark was named the 2023 Gatorade National Player of the Year in June, beating out nearly half a million other student-athletes who play baseball nationwide.

During his senior year season at Franklin Community High School, Clark batted .646 with six home runs, 33 runs batted in and 45 runs scored.

Before the MLB Draft, he had signed a National Letter of Intent to play at Vanderbilt University.

