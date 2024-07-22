Franklin's Clark Gets promotion to Midwest League

Just a year after getting drafted #3 overall by the Detroit Tigers, the next step on his way to the majors will bring Franklin native Max Clark much closer to home.

On Sunday, Clark was promoted to the West Michigan Whitecaps, the Tigers Midwest League affiliate. That team is based near Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Clark has spent this season playing for the Lakeland Flying Tigers in Florida. There he put up some solid numbers over the course of three-plus months, leading that league in RBI.

Most-often batting in the #2 spot in the Lakeland order and playing Center Field, Clark has shown improvement after a sluggish start to April.

He'll be joined in West Michigan by infielder Kevin McGonigle. Both players are just 19-years old and considered part of a bright future for the Tigers organization.

“The anticipation of Max and Kevin playing in West Michigan started last summer, and the realization has now been fulfilled.” Whitecaps Vice President and General Manager Jim Jarecki said in a release. “They had to prove themselves first in Lakeland and they have adjusted outstandingly well.”

Clark's first games with the Whitecaps will come on their home field this week, potentially starting on Tuesday.

Local fans can make the drive up to Fort Wayne next week to see Clark in action. West Michigan plays there starting Tuesday, July 30 for a 6-game series.