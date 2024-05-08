Golfers with disabilities fight for spot in USGA Adaptive Golf Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis's Broadmoor Country Club played host to the first ever qualifier event for the third USGA U.S. Adaptive Open Championship.

Adaptive golf is open to golfers in wheelchairs, amputees and people who are visually impaired.

“Anyone that is dealing with a physical impairment — that or mental impairment for that matter — is adapting on the golf course,” shared golfer Ryan Matthews, who was competing in Tuesday’s event.

The house was full of over 70 adaptive golfers from all over the country to compete in the USGA-ran event.

The USGA says adaptive golf has greatly improved the accessibility of the sport.

“The game was really for all ages, all genders, all races, and certainly for anybody with disabilities,” shared USGA Championship Manager, Colton Dean. “(The USGA) just wants to show them what's possible, and that golf is truly for everyone.”

WRTV USGA Adaptive golfers prepare to tee off on Tuesday.

Evan Mathias won the Indiana Golf Association’s Adaptive championship over the weekend, giving him an automatic qualification to the USGA’s Adaptive Open championship in July.

Instead, he spent Monday caddying for others.

“It's been something I've been doing forever," shared Mathias. “I started when I was 10-years-old, and it’s probably been the best thing that's ever happened to me.”

Many adaptive golfers feel as if adaptive golf has grown the game exponentially.

Matthews teaches adaptive golf to newly-disabled athletes.

“I have people from from little kids to 70-year-old's in the building that just are getting better at golf and really enjoying themselves,” Matthews explained. “I enjoy playing, that's for sure. But I also love getting people involved in the game who didn't know they could get involved.”

Athletes can learn more about adaptive golf programs by clicking here.