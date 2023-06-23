Good sportsmanship on display after baseball played injured at a tournament in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. -- A gesture of kindness inspired one Chicago-area mom to reach out to WRTV's Lauren Casey after her son attended a baseball tournament in Kokomo.

Melanie North called our newsroom to share a good news story with us after a display of good sportsmanship and Hoosier hospitality.

Her son Harlen Fusilli is a baseball player for an organization called AHQ, Athletes Headquarters, out of Elgin, Illinois.

provided by Melanie North Harlen Fusilli is a 16-year-old baseball player from Illinois.

A baseball tournament brought them to Kokomo on the weekend of June 9th.

North says the weather was not cooperating and it rained for several hours before players took to the field.

Unfortunately, when her son Harlen stepped up at bat, his foot slipped and he suffered an injury, which resulted in him being taken away by ambulance.

Harlen is doing OK today, but his baseball season is now over and his mom says he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

But their family's spirits were lifted this past week, after a mom from the opposing team was able to track her down.

She says the opposing team's mother is a teacher from Plainfield named Camie Broughton.

North says that Broughton's child plays for Indiana Canes 17U, and she checked in to see how Harlen was doing after his injury.

"She continued to check in on Harlen's condition, as their team was very concerned," says North. "In fact, the team came together and sent him a care package to lift his spirits."

The care package was filled with candy, gift cards, and well wishes for Harlen's recovery.

Provided by Melanie North Care package from Indiana Canes team for player in Illinois.

"I know they did this as a team," says North. "It truly meant a meaningful difference in my son's moral, as his season is over and is looking at a long recovery."

North tells WRTV she wanted to share this story of good news with the people in central Indiana and say thanks to the Indiana Canes team for the heartwarming gesture.