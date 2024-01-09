Ben Davis announces return of boys basketball coach Don Carlisle

INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township schools has announced the return of the varsity basketball coach Don Carlisle.

Carlisle, who was place on administrative leave in September 2023, will return as a teacher and head basketball coach for the 2024-25 school year, according to a letter sent out by Ben Davis principal Sandra Squire.

The leave of Carlisle stemmed from a reported assault between Carlisle and another student, according to police records.

The letter from the school to families:

"We are writing to provide an important update regarding Mr. Carlisle and his future with M.S.D. of Wayne Township. After careful consideration and discussions between Mr. Carlisle and the District, we are pleased to share that we have reached an agreement with provisions that will allow for his return as a teacher and head basketball coach for the 2024-2025 school year.





Both parties have expressed our commitment to moving forward in a positive manner. We believe this agreement provides an opportunity for Mr. Carlisle to continue making valuable contributions to our school community.







For the remainder of the current boys’ basketball season, Mr. Corey Taylor will continue to serve as interim head coach. We appreciate our veteran coaching staff’s commitment to our student-athletes and the character our players demonstrate as they stay focused on a successful season. The District remains committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all students and staff. Thanks for your continued support of our basketball program and school community." Ben Davis High School

Carlisle led the Giants to the boys basketball state title in 2022-23.