Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Aug. 20, 2021

Posted at 2:29 PM, Aug 23, 2021

Watch highlights from Week 1 of Indiana high school football's 2021-22 season in the video player above. 6A

1. Center Grove (1-0) beat Warren Central 38-14. 2. Carmel (1-0) beat Louisville Trinity (Ky.) 49-38. 3. Westfield (0-1) lost to Indpls Cathedral 0-14. 4. Indpls Ben Davis (0-1) lost to Brownsburg 22-33. 5. Brownsburg (1-0) beat Indpls Ben Davis 33-22. 6. Warren Central (0-1) lost to Center Grove 14-38. 7. Merrillville (1-0) beat Andrean 47-21. 8. Elkhart (1-0) beat Concord 12-7. 9. Homestead (1-0) beat Fort Wayne Northrop 31-14. 10. Lafayette Jeff (0-1) lost to West Lafayette 21-27. 5A 1. Indpls Cathedral (1-0) beat Westfield 14-0. 2. Zionsville (1-0) beat Pike 28-10. 3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger (1-0) beat Fort Wayne North 43-27. 4. New Palestine (0-1) lost to Decatur Central 29-31. 5. Whiteland (1-0) beat Columbus East 28-7. 6. Valparaiso (1-0) beat Penn 35-7. 7. Decatur Central (1-0) beat New Palestine 31-29. 8. Ft. Wayne Snider (1-0) beat Fort Wayne North 34-32. 9. Bloomington South (1-0) beat New Albany 50-20. 10. Columbus East (0-1) lost to Whiteland 7-28. 4A 1. Indpls Roncalli (1-0) beat Southport 55-7. 2. Indpls Chatard (0-1) lost to Brebeuf Jesuit 19-24. 3. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (0-1) lost to Nobelsville 36-57. 4. Mooresville (1-0) beat Lebanon 35-7. 5. E. Central (1-0) beat Lawrenceburg 34-6. 6. Hobart (0-1) lost to Chesterton 14-20. 7. Leo (1-0) beat Woodlan 43-12. 8. Ev. Memorial (0-1) lost to Jasper 19-27. 9. E. Noble (1-0) beat Plymouth 56-33. 10. Ev. Central (0-1) lost to Ev. Mater Dei 14-24. 3A 1. Danville (1-0) beat Franklin 20-13. 2. Lawrenceburg (0-1) lost to East Central 6-31. 3. Mishawaka Marian (0-1) lost to Mishawaka 16-43. 4. Gibson Southern (1-0) beat Columbus North 43-20. 5. W. Lafayette (1-0) beat Lafayette Jeff 27-21. 6. Indpls Brebeuf (1-0) beat Indpls Chatard 24-19. 7. Southridge (0-1) lost to Linton-Stockton 13-27. 8. Guerin Catholic (1-0) beat McCutcheon 27-20. 9. Ft. Wayne Concordia (1-0) beat Fort Wayne South 42-20. 10. Western Boone (1-0) beat Sheridan 55-13. 2A 1. Andrean (0-1) lost to Merrillville 21-47. 2. Ft. Wayne Luers (1-0) beat Carroll Fort Wayne 38-31. 3. Ev. Mater Dei (1-0) beat Evansville Central 24-14. 4. Eastbrook (1-0) beat Huntington North 41-6. 5. Pioneer (0-1) lost to Indpls Scecina 0-18. 6. Tipton (1-0) beat Frankton 34-0. (tie) Heritage Christian (1-0) beat Traders Point Christian 34-14. 8. Lafayette Catholic (0-1) lost to Tri-West 32-34. 9. Eastside (1-0) beat Heritage 35-0. 10. Triton Central (1-0) beat Cascade 45-7. 1A 1. S. Adams (1-0) beat Winchester 35-0. 2. Covenant Christian (0-1) lost to Speedway 21-26. 3. Indpls Lutheran (1-0) beat Beech Grove. 4. Adams Central (1-0) beat Bellmont 49-6. 5. Parke Heritage (1-0) beat Seeger 48-16. 6. Southwood (1-0) beat Rochester 45-26. 7. Monroe Central (1-0) beat Hamilton Heights 10-0. 8. W. Washington (1-0) beat Eastern (Pekin) 20-16. 9. S. Putnam (1-0) beat Cloverdale 42-6. 10. Winamac (1-0) beat Knox 35-14.

