Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Aug. 20, 2021

Watch highlights from Week 1 of Indiana high school football's 2021-22 season in the video player above.
|6A
1. Center Grove (1-0) beat Warren Central 38-14.
|2. Carmel (1-0) beat Louisville Trinity (Ky.) 49-38.
|3. Westfield (0-1) lost to Indpls Cathedral 0-14.
|4. Indpls Ben Davis (0-1) lost to Brownsburg 22-33.
|5. Brownsburg (1-0) beat Indpls Ben Davis 33-22.
|6. Warren Central (0-1) lost to Center Grove 14-38.
|7. Merrillville (1-0) beat Andrean 47-21.
|8. Elkhart (1-0) beat Concord 12-7.
|9. Homestead (1-0) beat Fort Wayne Northrop 31-14.
|10. Lafayette Jeff (0-1) lost to West Lafayette 21-27.
|5A
|1. Indpls Cathedral (1-0) beat Westfield 14-0.
|2. Zionsville (1-0) beat Pike 28-10.
|3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger (1-0) beat Fort Wayne North 43-27.
|4. New Palestine (0-1) lost to Decatur Central 29-31.
|5. Whiteland (1-0) beat Columbus East 28-7.
|6. Valparaiso (1-0) beat Penn 35-7.
|7. Decatur Central (1-0) beat New Palestine 31-29.
|8. Ft. Wayne Snider (1-0) beat Fort Wayne North 34-32.
|9. Bloomington South (1-0) beat New Albany 50-20.
|10. Columbus East (0-1) lost to Whiteland 7-28.
|4A
|1. Indpls Roncalli (1-0) beat Southport 55-7.
|2. Indpls Chatard (0-1) lost to Brebeuf Jesuit 19-24.
|3. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (0-1) lost to Nobelsville 36-57.
|4. Mooresville (1-0) beat Lebanon 35-7.
|5. E. Central (1-0) beat Lawrenceburg 34-6.
|6. Hobart (0-1) lost to Chesterton 14-20.
|7. Leo (1-0) beat Woodlan 43-12.
|8. Ev. Memorial (0-1) lost to Jasper 19-27.
|9. E. Noble (1-0) beat Plymouth 56-33.
|10. Ev. Central (0-1) lost to Ev. Mater Dei 14-24.
|3A
|1. Danville (1-0) beat Franklin 20-13.
|2. Lawrenceburg (0-1) lost to East Central 6-31.
|3. Mishawaka Marian (0-1) lost to Mishawaka 16-43.
|4. Gibson Southern (1-0) beat Columbus North 43-20.
|5. W. Lafayette (1-0) beat Lafayette Jeff 27-21.
|6. Indpls Brebeuf (1-0) beat Indpls Chatard 24-19.
|7. Southridge (0-1) lost to Linton-Stockton 13-27.
|8. Guerin Catholic (1-0) beat McCutcheon 27-20.
|9. Ft. Wayne Concordia (1-0) beat Fort Wayne South 42-20.
|10. Western Boone (1-0) beat Sheridan 55-13.
|2A
|1. Andrean (0-1) lost to Merrillville 21-47.
|2. Ft. Wayne Luers (1-0) beat Carroll Fort Wayne 38-31.
|3. Ev. Mater Dei (1-0) beat Evansville Central 24-14.
|4. Eastbrook (1-0) beat Huntington North 41-6.
|5. Pioneer (0-1) lost to Indpls Scecina 0-18.
|6. Tipton (1-0) beat Frankton 34-0.
|(tie) Heritage Christian (1-0) beat Traders Point Christian 34-14.
|8. Lafayette Catholic (0-1) lost to Tri-West 32-34.
|9. Eastside (1-0) beat Heritage 35-0.
|10. Triton Central (1-0) beat Cascade 45-7.
|1A
|1. S. Adams (1-0) beat Winchester 35-0.
|2. Covenant Christian (0-1) lost to Speedway 21-26.
|3. Indpls Lutheran (1-0) beat Beech Grove.
|4. Adams Central (1-0) beat Bellmont 49-6.
|5. Parke Heritage (1-0) beat Seeger 48-16.
|6. Southwood (1-0) beat Rochester 45-26.
|7. Monroe Central (1-0) beat Hamilton Heights 10-0.
|8. W. Washington (1-0) beat Eastern (Pekin) 20-16.
|9. S. Putnam (1-0) beat Cloverdale 42-6.
|10. Winamac (1-0) beat Knox 35-14.