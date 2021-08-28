Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Aug. 27, 2021

Watch highlights from Week 2 of Indiana high school football's 2021-22 season in the video player above.
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexandria 25, Wabash 13
Batesville 12, Milan 3
Bremen 33, S. Bend Washington 14
Brown Co. 18, Jennings Co. 14
Brownstown 49, Charlestown 20
Center Grove 56, Decatur Central 7
Chesterton 42, Thornton Fractional South, Ill. 0
Churubusco 21, Lakeland 20
Clarksville 48, Indiana Deaf 12
Concord 14, Jimtown 0
E. Central 42, Harrison, Ohio 0
Eastbrook 42, New Haven 6
Eastside 21, Adams Central 19
Edinburgh 55, Cloverdale 0
Ev. Reitz 41, Vincennes 0
Fishers 14, Indpls Pike 0
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 39, Ft. Wayne North 13
Garrett 28, DeKalb 7
Gibson Southern 63, New Albany 24
Goshen 61, S. Bend Clay 0
Heritage Hills 35, Tell City 0
Homestead 59, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14
Huntington North 45, Jay Co. 13
Indpls Ben Davis 59, Avon 35
Indpls Brebeuf 38, New Palestine 14
Indpls Cathedral 20, Brownsburg 7
Indpls Lutheran 48, Indpls Ritter 20
Indpls Roncalli 34, Franklin Central 13
Jasper 49, Ev. Harrison 12
Jeffersonville 47, Seymour 36
Kokomo 41, Plymouth 6
LaPorte 21, Penn 14, OT
LaVille 7, Triton 0, OT
Leo 50, Angola 10
Linton 34, Sullivan 21
Logansport 18, NorthWood 15
Lou. DuPont Manual, Ky. 34, Floyd Central 7
Madison-Grant 52, Southern Wells 0
Mishawaka 28, Elkhart 0
Monrovia 48, Edgewood 12
Mooresville 55, Danville 21
N. Knox 47, Eastern (Greene) 9
Northridge 39, S. Bend St. Joseph's 14
Northview 39, Greencastle 0
Norwell 48, Heritage 0
Oak Hill 29, Southwood 13
Osceola Grace 49, Fremont 26
Owen Valley 29, S. Putnam 13
Perry Central 21, Forest Park 7
Providence 48, Rock Creek Academy 12
Purdue Polytechnic 8, Christel House Manual 6
River Forest 42, Boone Grove 0
Rochester 12, Knox 7
S. Adams 34, Bellmont 7
S. Bend Adams 29, Fairfield 16
Scottsburg 42, N. Harrison 30
South Oldham, Ky. 24, Silver Creek 21
Southmont 32, N. Putnam 7
Southridge 30, Boonville 15
Speedway 17, Indpls Scecina 14
Springs Valley 42, Mitchell 0
Tipton 41, Elwood 0
Tri-West 25, Plainfield 20
Triton Central 35, Greensburg 7
W. Lafayette 30, McCutcheon 7
W. Noble 19, Wawasee 7
W. Vigo 47, Crawfordsville 26
Warren Central 36, Indpls Chatard 25
Westfield 33, Lafayette Harrison 11
Zionsville 30, Lebanon 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbus East vs. Columbus North, ppd. to Aug 28th.
Greenfield vs. Phalen, ppd. to Aug 28th.
Pike Central vs. Tecumseh, ccd.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.