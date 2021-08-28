Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Aug. 27, 2021

Watch highlights from Week 2 of Indiana high school football's 2021-22 season in the video player above.

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexandria 25, Wabash 13

Batesville 12, Milan 3

Bremen 33, S. Bend Washington 14

Brown Co. 18, Jennings Co. 14

Brownstown 49, Charlestown 20

Center Grove 56, Decatur Central 7

Chesterton 42, Thornton Fractional South, Ill. 0

Churubusco 21, Lakeland 20

Clarksville 48, Indiana Deaf 12

Concord 14, Jimtown 0

E. Central 42, Harrison, Ohio 0

Eastbrook 42, New Haven 6

Eastside 21, Adams Central 19

Edinburgh 55, Cloverdale 0

Ev. Reitz 41, Vincennes 0

Fishers 14, Indpls Pike 0

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 39, Ft. Wayne North 13

Garrett 28, DeKalb 7

Gibson Southern 63, New Albany 24

Goshen 61, S. Bend Clay 0

Heritage Hills 35, Tell City 0

Homestead 59, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14

Huntington North 45, Jay Co. 13

Indpls Ben Davis 59, Avon 35

Indpls Brebeuf 38, New Palestine 14

Indpls Cathedral 20, Brownsburg 7

Indpls Lutheran 48, Indpls Ritter 20

Indpls Roncalli 34, Franklin Central 13

Jasper 49, Ev. Harrison 12

Jeffersonville 47, Seymour 36

Kokomo 41, Plymouth 6

LaPorte 21, Penn 14, OT

LaVille 7, Triton 0, OT

Leo 50, Angola 10

Linton 34, Sullivan 21

Logansport 18, NorthWood 15

Lou. DuPont Manual, Ky. 34, Floyd Central 7

Madison-Grant 52, Southern Wells 0

Mishawaka 28, Elkhart 0

Monrovia 48, Edgewood 12

Mooresville 55, Danville 21

N. Knox 47, Eastern (Greene) 9

Northridge 39, S. Bend St. Joseph's 14

Northview 39, Greencastle 0

Norwell 48, Heritage 0

Oak Hill 29, Southwood 13

Osceola Grace 49, Fremont 26

Owen Valley 29, S. Putnam 13

Perry Central 21, Forest Park 7

Providence 48, Rock Creek Academy 12

Purdue Polytechnic 8, Christel House Manual 6

River Forest 42, Boone Grove 0

Rochester 12, Knox 7

S. Adams 34, Bellmont 7

S. Bend Adams 29, Fairfield 16

Scottsburg 42, N. Harrison 30

South Oldham, Ky. 24, Silver Creek 21

Southmont 32, N. Putnam 7

Southridge 30, Boonville 15

Speedway 17, Indpls Scecina 14

Springs Valley 42, Mitchell 0

Tipton 41, Elwood 0

Tri-West 25, Plainfield 20

Triton Central 35, Greensburg 7

W. Lafayette 30, McCutcheon 7

W. Noble 19, Wawasee 7

W. Vigo 47, Crawfordsville 26

Warren Central 36, Indpls Chatard 25

Westfield 33, Lafayette Harrison 11

Zionsville 30, Lebanon 2

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbus East vs. Columbus North, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Greenfield vs. Phalen, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Pike Central vs. Tecumseh, ccd.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.