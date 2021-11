Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Nov. 12, 2021

Posted at 10:54 AM, Nov 13, 2021

Watch highlights from Week 13 of Indiana high school football's 2021-22 season in the video player above. Regionals= Class 6A= Center Grove 29, Lawrence North 19 Indpls Ben Davis 32, Brownsburg 14 Merrillville 39, Penn 7 Class 5A= Indpls Cathedral 23, New Palestine 7 New Albany 33, Bloomington South 14 Zionsville 35, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 14 Class 4A= Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 27, Indpls Roncalli 21 Northridge 25, Mississinewa 7 Class 3A= Indpls Brebeuf 38, Norwell 9 Mishawaka Marian 33, Hanover Central 6 Tri-West 28, Owen Valley 7 Class 2A= Andrean 35, LaVille 8 Eastside 21, Eastbrook 14 Ev. Mater Dei 35, Triton Central 7 Indpls Scecina 34, Lafayette Catholic 13 Class 1A= Adams Central 41, S. Adams 0 Indpls Lutheran 42, Parke Heritage 6 N. Judson 35, Carroll (Flora) 6 Tri 18, N. Central (Farmersburg) 14



