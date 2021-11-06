Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Nov. 5, 2021

Posted at 11:55 PM, Nov 05, 2021

Watch highlights from Week 12 of Indiana high school football's 2021-22 season in the video player above. Sectional 1= Merrillville 42, Lafayette Jeff 14 Sectional 2= Penn 10, Chesterton 7 Sectional 3= Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 36, Warsaw 0 Sectional 4= Westfield 24, Hamilton Southeastern 22 Sectional 5= Brownsburg 31, Carmel 7 Sectional 6= Indpls Ben Davis 49, Indpls Tech 20 Sectional 7= Lawrence North 28, Lawrence Central 20 Sectional 8= Center Grove 41, Columbus North 7 Class 5A= Sectional 9= Valparaiso 42, Munster 0 Sectional 10= Michigan City 48, Mishawaka 25 Sectional 11= Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42, Ft. Wayne Snider 20 Sectional 12= Zionsville 42, Kokomo 17 Sectional 13= Indpls Cathedral 31, Decatur Central 7 Sectional 14= New Palestine 20, Whiteland 17 Sectional 15= Bloomington South 24, Bloomington North 17 Sectional 16= New Albany 34, Seymour 27 Class 4A= Sectional 17= Lowell 38, Hobart 10 Sectional 18= New Prairie 35, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 3 Sectional 19= Northridge 27, Leo 26, OT Sectional 20= Mississinewa 42, Ft. Wayne Wayne 6 Sectional 21= Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 70, Connersville 0 Sectional 22= Indpls Roncalli 35, Indpls Chatard 21 Sectional 23= E. Central 37, Martinsville 7 Sectional 24= Ev. Memorial 24, Northview 7 Class 3A= Sectional 25= Hanover Central 26, Knox 14 Sectional 26= Mishawaka Marian 40, Jimtown 7 Sectional 27= Norwell 24, Peru 13 Sectional 28= Indpls Brebeuf 42, Western Boone 17 Sectional 29= Tri-West 18, Danville 13 Sectional 30= Owen Valley 14, Vincennes 0 Sectional 31= Lawrenceburg 35, Brownstown 14 Sectional 32= Gibson Southern 42, Heritage Hills 7 Class 2A= Sectional 33= Andrean 49, Whiting 0 Sectional 34= LaVille 41, Pioneer 0 Sectional 35= Eastside 21, Ft. Wayne Luers 16 Sectional 36= Eastbrook 28, Tipton 21 Sectional 37= Lafayette Catholic 56, Speedway 35 Sectional 38= Indpls Scecina 21, Centerville 10 Sectional 39= Triton Central 37, Paoli 35 Sectional 40= Ev. Mater Dei 42, N. Posey 13 Class 1A= Sectional 41= N. Judson 40, Culver 6 Sectional 42= Carroll (Flora) 16, Clinton Prairie 6 Sectional 43= S. Adams 41, Union City 7 Sectional 44= Adams Central 49, Triton 3 Sectional 45= Parke Heritage 34, Riverton Parke 16 Sectional 46= Indpls Lutheran 34, Covenant Christian 27 Sectional 47= Tri 20, N. Decatur 13 Sectional 48= N. Central (Farmersburg) 30, Springs Valley 14

