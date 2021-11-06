Watch
Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Nov. 5, 2021

WRTV's Brad Brown reports. The Sectional Title is on the line this first Friday in November.
Posted at 11:55 PM, Nov 05, 2021
Watch highlights from Week 12 of Indiana high school football's 2021-22 season in the video player above.

Sectional 1=

Merrillville 42, Lafayette Jeff 14

Sectional 2=

Penn 10, Chesterton 7

Sectional 3=

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 36, Warsaw 0

Sectional 4=

Westfield 24, Hamilton Southeastern 22

Sectional 5=

Brownsburg 31, Carmel 7

Sectional 6=

Indpls Ben Davis 49, Indpls Tech 20

Sectional 7=

Lawrence North 28, Lawrence Central 20

Sectional 8=

Center Grove 41, Columbus North 7

Class 5A=

Sectional 9=

Valparaiso 42, Munster 0

Sectional 10=

Michigan City 48, Mishawaka 25

Sectional 11=

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42, Ft. Wayne Snider 20

Sectional 12=

Zionsville 42, Kokomo 17

Sectional 13=

Indpls Cathedral 31, Decatur Central 7

Sectional 14=

New Palestine 20, Whiteland 17

Sectional 15=

Bloomington South 24, Bloomington North 17

Sectional 16=

New Albany 34, Seymour 27

Class 4A=

Sectional 17=

Lowell 38, Hobart 10

Sectional 18=

New Prairie 35, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 3

Sectional 19=

Northridge 27, Leo 26, OT

Sectional 20=

Mississinewa 42, Ft. Wayne Wayne 6

Sectional 21=

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 70, Connersville 0

Sectional 22=

Indpls Roncalli 35, Indpls Chatard 21

Sectional 23=

E. Central 37, Martinsville 7

Sectional 24=

Ev. Memorial 24, Northview 7

Class 3A=

Sectional 25=

Hanover Central 26, Knox 14

Sectional 26=

Mishawaka Marian 40, Jimtown 7

Sectional 27=

Norwell 24, Peru 13

Sectional 28=

Indpls Brebeuf 42, Western Boone 17

Sectional 29=

Tri-West 18, Danville 13

Sectional 30=

Owen Valley 14, Vincennes 0

Sectional 31=

Lawrenceburg 35, Brownstown 14

Sectional 32=

Gibson Southern 42, Heritage Hills 7

Class 2A=

Sectional 33=

Andrean 49, Whiting 0

Sectional 34=

LaVille 41, Pioneer 0

Sectional 35=

Eastside 21, Ft. Wayne Luers 16

Sectional 36=

Eastbrook 28, Tipton 21

Sectional 37=

Lafayette Catholic 56, Speedway 35

Sectional 38=

Indpls Scecina 21, Centerville 10

Sectional 39=

Triton Central 37, Paoli 35

Sectional 40=

Ev. Mater Dei 42, N. Posey 13

Class 1A=

Sectional 41=

N. Judson 40, Culver 6

Sectional 42=

Carroll (Flora) 16, Clinton Prairie 6

Sectional 43=

S. Adams 41, Union City 7

Sectional 44=

Adams Central 49, Triton 3

Sectional 45=

Parke Heritage 34, Riverton Parke 16

Sectional 46=

Indpls Lutheran 34, Covenant Christian 27

Sectional 47=

Tri 20, N. Decatur 13

Sectional 48=

N. Central (Farmersburg) 30, Springs Valley 14

