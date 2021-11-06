Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Nov. 5, 2021

Watch highlights from Week 12 of Indiana high school football's 2021-22 season in the video player above.
Sectional 1=
Merrillville 42, Lafayette Jeff 14
Sectional 2=
Penn 10, Chesterton 7
Sectional 3=
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 36, Warsaw 0
Sectional 4=
Westfield 24, Hamilton Southeastern 22
Sectional 5=
Brownsburg 31, Carmel 7
Sectional 6=
Indpls Ben Davis 49, Indpls Tech 20
Sectional 7=
Lawrence North 28, Lawrence Central 20
Sectional 8=
Center Grove 41, Columbus North 7
Class 5A=
Sectional 9=
Valparaiso 42, Munster 0
Sectional 10=
Michigan City 48, Mishawaka 25
Sectional 11=
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42, Ft. Wayne Snider 20
Sectional 12=
Zionsville 42, Kokomo 17
Sectional 13=
Indpls Cathedral 31, Decatur Central 7
Sectional 14=
New Palestine 20, Whiteland 17
Sectional 15=
Bloomington South 24, Bloomington North 17
Sectional 16=
New Albany 34, Seymour 27
Class 4A=
Sectional 17=
Lowell 38, Hobart 10
Sectional 18=
New Prairie 35, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 3
Sectional 19=
Northridge 27, Leo 26, OT
Sectional 20=
Mississinewa 42, Ft. Wayne Wayne 6
Sectional 21=
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 70, Connersville 0
Sectional 22=
Indpls Roncalli 35, Indpls Chatard 21
Sectional 23=
E. Central 37, Martinsville 7
Sectional 24=
Ev. Memorial 24, Northview 7
Class 3A=
Sectional 25=
Hanover Central 26, Knox 14
Sectional 26=
Mishawaka Marian 40, Jimtown 7
Sectional 27=
Norwell 24, Peru 13
Sectional 28=
Indpls Brebeuf 42, Western Boone 17
Sectional 29=
Tri-West 18, Danville 13
Sectional 30=
Owen Valley 14, Vincennes 0
Sectional 31=
Lawrenceburg 35, Brownstown 14
Sectional 32=
Gibson Southern 42, Heritage Hills 7
Class 2A=
Sectional 33=
Andrean 49, Whiting 0
Sectional 34=
LaVille 41, Pioneer 0
Sectional 35=
Eastside 21, Ft. Wayne Luers 16
Sectional 36=
Eastbrook 28, Tipton 21
Sectional 37=
Lafayette Catholic 56, Speedway 35
Sectional 38=
Indpls Scecina 21, Centerville 10
Sectional 39=
Triton Central 37, Paoli 35
Sectional 40=
Ev. Mater Dei 42, N. Posey 13
Class 1A=
Sectional 41=
N. Judson 40, Culver 6
Sectional 42=
Carroll (Flora) 16, Clinton Prairie 6
Sectional 43=
S. Adams 41, Union City 7
Sectional 44=
Adams Central 49, Triton 3
Sectional 45=
Parke Heritage 34, Riverton Parke 16
Sectional 46=
Indpls Lutheran 34, Covenant Christian 27
Sectional 47=
Tri 20, N. Decatur 13
Sectional 48=
N. Central (Farmersburg) 30, Springs Valley 14