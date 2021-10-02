Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Oct. 1, 2021

Posted at 12:29 AM, Oct 02, 2021

Watch highlights from Week 7 of Indiana high school football's 2021-22 season in the video player above. Adams Central 67, Southern Wells 0 Andrean 42, Munster 13 Batesville 35, Greensburg 28 Beech Grove 28, Indpls Ritter 19 Bluffton 29, Heritage 0 Boonville 35, Princeton 13 Bremen 37, Prairie Hts. 14 Brownsburg 19, Zionsville 6 Brownstown 54, Indian Creek 20 Calumet 69, S. Bend Clay 0 Carmel 35, Indpls Ben Davis 21 Carroll (Flora) 28, Clinton Central 0 Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 17, Homestead 10 Center Grove 49, Indpls Pike 6 Charlestown 47, Corydon 0 Chesterton 21, Lake Central 0 Christel House Manual 47, Oldenburg 8 Churubusco 21, Central Noble 12 Clinton Prairie 62, Taylor 13 Columbus North 34, Bloomington South 10 Concord 51, Plymouth 3 Cooper, Ky. 51, Madison 19 Covenant Christian 42, Clarksville 6 Covington 46, Attica 14 Crown Point 40, LaPorte 0 Culver 22, Caston 14 Culver Academy 47, Woodlan 13 Danville 41, Frankfort 16 Decatur Central 35, Greenwood 3 E. Central 73, Connersville 6 E. Noble 19, Columbia City 16 Eastern (Greentown) 41, Tri-Central 6 Eastside 49, Fremont 0 Ev. Central 17, Ev. Harrison 13 Ev. Mater Dei 42, Ev. Bosse 10 Ev. Memorial 49, Ev. Reitz 10 Ev. North 42, Vincennes 17 Fairfield 16, Garrett 7 Fishers 37, Franklin Central 8 Floyd Central 24, Bedford N. Lawrence 13 Franklin 33, Plainfield 20 Frontier 36, Tri-County 32 Ft. Wayne Luers 41, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38 Ft. Wayne North 29, Ft. Wayne South 26 Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 12 Ft. Wayne Wayne 28, Ft. Wayne Concordia 26 Gary West 54, E. Chicago Central 8 Gibson Southern 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 6 Greencastle 42, Cloverdale 0 Greenfield 43, Yorktown 7 Griffith 45, Boone Grove 7 Hamilton Southeastern 38, Noblesville 8 Heritage Christian 48, Lapel 21 Heritage Hills 65, Washington 0 Hobart 56, Kankakee Valley 24 Indpls Attucks 26, Indpls Shortridge 24 Indpls Brebeuf 33, Terre Haute South 7 Indpls Cathedral 35, Cin. La Salle, Ohio 7 Indpls Chatard 42, Columbus East 0 Indpls Lutheran 36, Monrovia 12 Indpls Roncalli 56, Bloomington North 13 Indpls Scecina 27, Triton Central 0 Indpls Tindley 42, Wes-Del 12 Indpls Washington 48, Purdue Polytechnic 18 Jasper 30, Castle 12 Jimtown 62, S. Bend Washington 16 Kokomo 28, Logansport 14 LaVille 14, Glenn 7 Lafayette Catholic 63, Twin Lakes 7 Lafayette Harrison 44, Hammond Central 14 Lafayette Jeff 70, Richmond 0 Lake Station 54, Bowman Academy 12 Lakeland 14, W. Noble 11 Lawrence Central 35, Indpls N. Central 14 Lawrence North 24, Warren Central 21 Lawrenceburg 91, Rushville 12 Lebanon 48, Crawfordsville 6 Leo 37, Huntington North 6 Linton 38, N. Knox 24 Lowell 35, Highland 14 Madison-Grant 34, Elwood 20 Manchester 42, Whitko 7 Marion 38, Muncie Central 30 Martinsville 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 32 Merrillville 42, Valparaiso 7 Michigan City 43, Portage 29 Mishawaka 40, NorthWood 20 Mishawaka Marian 42, Angola 0 Mississinewa 63, Alexandria 12 Monroe Central 27, Eastern Hancock 21 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46, New Castle 0 N. Central (Farmersburg) 30, Riverton Parke 6 N. Decatur 29, N. Daviess 12 N. Judson 35, Triton 16 N. Newton 14, Delphi 7 N. Posey 34, Forest Park 7 N. White 35, S. Newton 28 New Albany 41, Jeffersonville 19 New Haven 42, Bellmont 14 New Palestine 52, Shelbyville 0 New Prairie 46, Indpls Tech 8 Northfield 28, Rochester 21 Northridge 35, Goshen 10 Northview 26, Guerin Catholic 20 Norwell 42, DeKalb 0 Oak Hill 35, Frankton 21 Owen Valley 67, Eastern (Greene) 0 Paoli 55, Crawford Co. 0 Parke Heritage 58, N. Vermillion 26 Pendleton Hts. 38, Delta 0 Penn 34, S. Bend St. Joseph's 3 Perry Central 37, W. Washington 22 Peru 33, Southwood 14 Pioneer 34, Knox 14 Providence 35, Milan 21 Rensselaer 48, Benton Central 18 S. Adams 42, Jay Co. 13 S. Central (Union Mills) 13, River Forest 0 S. Dearborn 24, Franklin Co. 14 S. Putnam 53, Brown Co. 6 S. Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 21 Salem 43, Eastern (Pekin) 0 Scottsburg 28, Mitchell 18 Seymour 50, Jennings Co. 29 Shenandoah 35, Northeastern 28 Sheridan 21, Seeger 0 Silver Creek 27, N. Harrison 24 Southridge 49, S. Spencer 7 Southside Home School 44, Rock Creek Academy 8 Speedway 48, Cascade 23 Springs Valley 24, Tecumseh 20 Sullivan 45, Edgewood 0 Switzerland Co. 14, S. Decatur 8 Tell City 56, Pike Central 8 Terre Haute North 28, Southport 21 Tippecanoe Valley 57, Maconaquah 6 Tipton 21, Hamilton Hts. 0 Traders Point Christian 37, Edinburgh 35 Tri 72, Knightstown 0 Tri-West 39, N. Montgomery 0 Union Co. 62, Centerville 0 W. Lafayette 42, Cass 0 W. Vigo 18, N. Putnam 12 Wabash 48, N. Miami 7 Warsaw 49, Wawasee 7 Western 48, Northwestern 13 Western Boone 49, Southmont 0 Westfield 45, Avon 24 Wheeler 72, Hammond Noll 19 Whiteland 24, Mooresville 14 Whiting 61, Hanover Central 0 Winamac 35, W. Central 0 Winchester 40, Hagerstown 24

