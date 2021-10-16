Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Oct. 15, 2021

Posted at 12:35 AM, Oct 16, 2021

Watch highlights from Week 9 of Indiana high school football's 2021-22 season in the video player above. Adams Central 62, Woodlan 0 Avon 35, Noblesville 21 Batesville 40, Connersville 13 Benton Central 8, Northwestern 6 Bloomington North 42, Southport 14 Bluffton 33, Lakeland 29 Bremen 49, S. Bend Clay 0 Brown Co. 12, Edgewood 0 Brownsburg 31, Hamilton Southeastern 28 Brownstown 42, Scottsburg 28 Carmel 14, Lawrence Central 0 Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne Wayne 0 Cascade 30, Indpls Ritter 8 Cass 42, Twin Lakes 0 Castle 21, Ev. Memorial 7 Center Grove 21, Cathedral Academy, S.C. 6 Center Grove 21, Indpls Cathedral 6 Centerville 46, Knightstown 0 Central Noble 8, Garrett 0 Charlestown 35, Eastern (Pekin) 14 Churubusco 26, Fairfield 0 Clarksville 69, Rock Creek Academy 8 Columbus East 31, Bedford N. Lawrence 15 Columbus North 36, Terre Haute South 0 Concord 26, Warsaw 22 Covington 52, Riverton Parke 18 Crawfordsville 18, Frankfort 8 Danville 10, N. Montgomery 0 Decatur Central 42, Franklin 7 Delphi 60, Taylor 6 E. Noble 56, Bellmont 7 Eastbrook 62, Madison-Grant 13 Eastern (Greentown) 14, Clinton Prairie 7 Eastside 49, Angola 14 Elkhart 21, New Prairie 14 Ev. Harrison 17, Ev. Bosse 14 Ev. Mater Dei 21, Ev. Reitz 17 Ev. North 28, Ev. Central 6 Fishers 49, Zionsville 46, 2OT Franklin Co. 28, Beech Grove 26 Frankton 28, Alexandria 0 Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 21 Ft. Wayne Snider 27, Ft. Wayne Luers 15 Gibson Southern 37, Boonville 6 Glenn 41, S. Bend Washington 0 Goshen 28, Wawasee 25 Greencastle 49, N. Putnam 13 Greenfield 27, New Castle 26 Greensburg 55, Rushville 7 Guerin Catholic 25, Culver Academy 20 Hamilton Hts. 14, Rensselaer 0 Hammond Central, N.Y. 51, E. Chicago Central 12 Hanover Central 28, Calumet 6 Heritage 39, Jay Co. 7 Heritage Hills 43, Princeton 0 Highland 27, Kankakee Valley 14 Hobart 40, Munster 14 Homestead 48, Ft. Wayne South 0 Indiana Deaf 42, Southside Home School 12 Indpls Ben Davis 52, Indpls N. Central 14 Indpls Brebeuf 44, Terre Haute North 13 Indpls Chatard 42, Bloomington South 7 Indpls Lutheran 43, Traders Point Christian 6 Indpls Park Tudor 52, Edinburgh 10 Indpls Pike 10, Lawrence North 7 Indpls Roncalli 35, E. Central 21 Indpls Scecina 42, Monrovia 0 Indpls Washington 48, Indpls Tindley 18 Jasper 42, Vincennes 6 Jeffersonville 40, Jennings Co. 14 Jimtown 35, S. Bend Riley 0 Knox 19, Caston 6 Kokomo 28, Indpls Tech 0 LaVille 19, Culver 6 Lafayette Harrison 42, Richmond 22 Lafayette Jeff 56, Muncie Central 10 Lapel 42, Eastern Hancock 21 Lawrenceburg 56, S. Dearborn 7 Lebanon 12, Western Boone 7 Leo 14, DeKalb 0 Linton 48, S. Putnam 12 Lowell 17, Andrean 7 Marion 20, McCutcheon 13 Merrillville 40, Chesterton 6 Michigan City 41, Crown Point 28 Milan 47, Switzerland Co. 6 Mishawaka 58, Northridge 14 Mishawaka Marian 16, S. Bend St. Joseph's 6 Mississinewa 63, Elwood 3 Monroe Central 49, Shenandoah 7 Mooresville 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 27 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Yorktown 13 Mt. Vernon (Posey) 54, Washington 6 N. Central (Farmersburg) 46, Eastern (Greene) 12 N. Decatur 56, Wes-Del 0 N. Harrison 28, Providence 6 N. Knox 28, Paoli 20 N. Newton 12, Tri-County 0 N. Posey 52, Pike Central 16 N. Vermillion 14, Seeger 7 N. White 14, W. Central 0 New Albany 35, Floyd Central 16 New Haven 57, Huntington North 27 New Palestine 55, Delta 6 NorthWood 42, Plymouth 14 Northeastern 60, Hagerstown 27 Northfield 35, N. Miami 0 Northview 44, Indian Creek 0 Norwell 23, Columbia City 13 Oak Hill 49, Blackford 0 Parke Heritage 54, Fountain Central 18 Pendleton Hts. 42, Shelbyville 0 Penn 38, S. Bend Adams 0 Perry Central 33, Mitchell 7 Peru 33, Manchester 13 Pioneer 22, N. Judson 14 Plainfield 28, Martinsville 27 Portage 35, LaPorte 13 River Forest 63, Bowman Academy 0 Rochester 44, Maconaquah 12 S. Adams 49, Southern Wells 6 S. Central (Union Mills) 62, Hammond Noll 14 S. Decatur 54, Cambridge City 0 S. Newton 12, Frontier 0 S. Spencer 21, Tell City 14 S. Vermillion 42, Attica 0 Salem 61, W. Washington 0 Seymour 34, Madison 0 Sheridan 28, Carroll (Flora) 20 Silver Creek 61, Corydon 7 Southridge 26, Forest Park 6 Speedway 24, Triton Central 21 Springs Valley 38, N. Daviess 7 Sullivan 28, W. Vigo 7 Tecumseh 36, Crawford Co. 3 Tippecanoe Valley 56, Southwood 25 Tipton 28, Lafayette Catholic 13 Tri 41, Union Co. 7 Tri-Central 12, Clinton Central 6, OT Tri-West 42, Southmont 13 Valparaiso 42, Lake Central 7 W. Lafayette 44, Western 0 W. Noble 26, Prairie Hts. 12 Wabash 12, Whitko 9 Westfield 42, Franklin Central 28 Wheeler 28, Griffith 7 Whiteland 42, Greenwood 28 Whiting 7, Boone Grove 6 Winamac 27, Triton 7 Winchester 44, Union City 34

