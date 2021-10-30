Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Oct. 29, 2021

Posted at 12:21 AM, Oct 30, 2021

Watch highlights from Week 11 of Indiana high school football's 2021-22 season in the video player above. Sectional 1= Lafayette Jeff 54, Lake Central 6 Merrillville 29, Crown Point 13 Sectional 2= Chesterton 16, Portage 0 Penn 21, Elkhart 7 Sectional 3= Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 21, Homestead 0 Sectional 4= Hamilton Southeastern 34, Fishers 0 Westfield 49, Noblesville 6 Sectional 5= Brownsburg 36, Indpls Pike 0 Carmel 35, Avon 21 Sectional 6= Indpls Ben Davis 41, Southport 14 Indpls Tech 25, Indpls Perry Meridian 20 Sectional 7= Lawrence Central 13, Warren Central 8 Lawrence North 41, Indpls N. Central 21 Sectional 8= Center Grove 35, Franklin Central 7 Class 5A= Sectional 9= Munster 23, Hammond Central 0 Valparaiso 30, Hammond Morton 0 Sectional 10= Michigan City 42, S. Bend Adams 0 Mishawaka 35, Concord 7 Sectional 11= Ft. Wayne Dwenger 10, Ft. Wayne North 7 Ft. Wayne Snider 21, Ft. Wayne Northrop 17 Sectional 12= Kokomo 35, Anderson 6 Zionsville 42, Lafayette Harrison 21 Sectional 13= Decatur Central 49, Terre Haute South 14 Indpls Cathedral 47, Plainfield 7 Sectional 14= New Palestine 26, Franklin 0 Whiteland 31, Columbus East 7 Sectional 15= Bloomington North 35, Ev. North 30 Bloomington South 16, Castle 14 Sectional 16= New Albany 28, Floyd Central 7 Seymour 18, Bedford N. Lawrence 10 Class 4A= Sectional 17= Hobart 55, E. Chicago Central 0 Lowell 51, Gary West 14 Sectional 18= New Prairie 23, Culver Academy 7 S. Bend St. Joseph’s 21, Kankakee Valley 0 Sectional 19= Leo 44, DeKalb 14 Northridge 35, Columbia City 21 Sectional 20= Ft. Wayne Wayne 40, Delta 24 Mississinewa 42, New Haven 27 Sectional 21= Connersville 42, Richmond 36 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Greenfield 34 Sectional 22= Indpls Chatard 51, Indpls Shortridge 0 Indpls Roncalli 42, Lebanon 14 Sectional 23= E. Central 52, Mooresville 26 Martinsville 38, S. Dearborn 7 Sectional 24= Ev. Memorial 35, Ev. Central 0 Northview 49, Ev. Reitz 28 Class 3A= Sectional 25= Hanover Central 40, Benton Central 0 Knox 39, River Forest 14 Sectional 26= Jimtown 22, Glenn 3 Mishawaka Marian 29, Tippecanoe Valley 0 Sectional 27= Norwell 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0 Peru 30, Oak Hill 28, OT Sectional 28= Indpls Brebeuf 35, N. Montgomery 8 Western Boone 23, Guerin Catholic 6 Sectional 29= Danville 39, Indian Creek 6 Tri-West 35, Indpls Ritter 2 Sectional 30= Owen Valley 35, Brown Co. 0 Vincennes 28, Edgewood 0 Sectional 31= Brownstown 28, Batesville 14 Lawrenceburg 15, Greensburg 7 Sectional 32= Gibson Southern 56, Salem 21 Heritage Hills 36, Ev. Bosse 28 Class 2A= Sectional 33= Andrean 28, Rensselaer 2 Whiting 6, Boone Grove 0 Sectional 34= LaVille 14, Bremen 6 Pioneer 18, Delphi 0 Sectional 35= Eastside 38, Central Noble 6 Ft. Wayne Luers 44, Prairie Hts. 7 Sectional 36= Eastbrook 46, Lapel 14 Tipton 44, Alexandria 18 Sectional 37= Lafayette Catholic 27, Southmont 0 Speedway 12, Monrovia 6 Sectional 38= Centerville 21, Northeastern 0 Indpls Scecina 34, Shenandoah 0 Sectional 39= Paoli 28, Providence 14 Triton Central 42, Clarksville 7 Sectional 40= Ev. Mater Dei 28, Linton 27 N. Posey 41, N. Knox 18 Class 1A= Sectional 41= Culver 18, S. Central (Union Mills) 0 N. Judson 40, Winamac 13 Sectional 42= Carroll (Flora) 25, Traders Point Christian 7 Clinton Prairie 44, Tri-County 14 Sectional 43= S. Adams 6, Monroe Central 3 Union City 59, Taylor 26 Sectional 44= Adams Central 56, Southwood 0 Triton 22, Northfield 13 Sectional 45= Parke Heritage 38, S. Putnam 6 Riverton Parke 14, Covington 12 Sectional 46= Covenant Christian 35, Indpls Tindley 0 Indpls Lutheran 25, Indpls Park Tudor 13 Sectional 47= N. Decatur 26, Milan 12 Tri 79, Knightstown 0 Sectional 48= N. Central (Farmersburg) 12, Tecumseh 8 Springs Valley 35, W. Washington 0

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.