Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Oct. 29, 2021

WRTV's Brad Brown reports. Trick or Treat for Week 11? The real trick Friday night was to make any progress in the rain, but some teams were able to make it work.
Posted at 12:21 AM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 00:21:55-04

Watch highlights from Week 11 of Indiana high school football's 2021-22 season in the video player above.

Sectional 1=

Lafayette Jeff 54, Lake Central 6

Merrillville 29, Crown Point 13

Sectional 2=

Chesterton 16, Portage 0

Penn 21, Elkhart 7

Sectional 3=

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 21, Homestead 0

Sectional 4=

Hamilton Southeastern 34, Fishers 0

Westfield 49, Noblesville 6

Sectional 5=

Brownsburg 36, Indpls Pike 0

Carmel 35, Avon 21

Sectional 6=

Indpls Ben Davis 41, Southport 14

Indpls Tech 25, Indpls Perry Meridian 20

Sectional 7=

Lawrence Central 13, Warren Central 8

Lawrence North 41, Indpls N. Central 21

Sectional 8=

Center Grove 35, Franklin Central 7

Class 5A=

Sectional 9=

Munster 23, Hammond Central 0

Valparaiso 30, Hammond Morton 0

Sectional 10=

Michigan City 42, S. Bend Adams 0

Mishawaka 35, Concord 7

Sectional 11=

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 10, Ft. Wayne North 7

Ft. Wayne Snider 21, Ft. Wayne Northrop 17

Sectional 12=

Kokomo 35, Anderson 6

Zionsville 42, Lafayette Harrison 21

Sectional 13=

Decatur Central 49, Terre Haute South 14

Indpls Cathedral 47, Plainfield 7

Sectional 14=

New Palestine 26, Franklin 0

Whiteland 31, Columbus East 7

Sectional 15=

Bloomington North 35, Ev. North 30

Bloomington South 16, Castle 14

Sectional 16=

New Albany 28, Floyd Central 7

Seymour 18, Bedford N. Lawrence 10

Class 4A=

Sectional 17=

Hobart 55, E. Chicago Central 0

Lowell 51, Gary West 14

Sectional 18=

New Prairie 23, Culver Academy 7

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 21, Kankakee Valley 0

Sectional 19=

Leo 44, DeKalb 14

Northridge 35, Columbia City 21

Sectional 20=

Ft. Wayne Wayne 40, Delta 24

Mississinewa 42, New Haven 27

Sectional 21=

Connersville 42, Richmond 36

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Greenfield 34

Sectional 22=

Indpls Chatard 51, Indpls Shortridge 0

Indpls Roncalli 42, Lebanon 14

Sectional 23=

E. Central 52, Mooresville 26

Martinsville 38, S. Dearborn 7

Sectional 24=

Ev. Memorial 35, Ev. Central 0

Northview 49, Ev. Reitz 28

Class 3A=

Sectional 25=

Hanover Central 40, Benton Central 0

Knox 39, River Forest 14

Sectional 26=

Jimtown 22, Glenn 3

Mishawaka Marian 29, Tippecanoe Valley 0

Sectional 27=

Norwell 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0

Peru 30, Oak Hill 28, OT

Sectional 28=

Indpls Brebeuf 35, N. Montgomery 8

Western Boone 23, Guerin Catholic 6

Sectional 29=

Danville 39, Indian Creek 6

Tri-West 35, Indpls Ritter 2

Sectional 30=

Owen Valley 35, Brown Co. 0

Vincennes 28, Edgewood 0

Sectional 31=

Brownstown 28, Batesville 14

Lawrenceburg 15, Greensburg 7

Sectional 32=

Gibson Southern 56, Salem 21

Heritage Hills 36, Ev. Bosse 28

Class 2A=

Sectional 33=

Andrean 28, Rensselaer 2

Whiting 6, Boone Grove 0

Sectional 34=

LaVille 14, Bremen 6

Pioneer 18, Delphi 0

Sectional 35=

Eastside 38, Central Noble 6

Ft. Wayne Luers 44, Prairie Hts. 7

Sectional 36=

Eastbrook 46, Lapel 14

Tipton 44, Alexandria 18

Sectional 37=

Lafayette Catholic 27, Southmont 0

Speedway 12, Monrovia 6

Sectional 38=

Centerville 21, Northeastern 0

Indpls Scecina 34, Shenandoah 0

Sectional 39=

Paoli 28, Providence 14

Triton Central 42, Clarksville 7

Sectional 40=

Ev. Mater Dei 28, Linton 27

N. Posey 41, N. Knox 18

Class 1A=

Sectional 41=

Culver 18, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

N. Judson 40, Winamac 13

Sectional 42=

Carroll (Flora) 25, Traders Point Christian 7

Clinton Prairie 44, Tri-County 14

Sectional 43=

S. Adams 6, Monroe Central 3

Union City 59, Taylor 26

Sectional 44=

Adams Central 56, Southwood 0

Triton 22, Northfield 13

Sectional 45=

Parke Heritage 38, S. Putnam 6

Riverton Parke 14, Covington 12

Sectional 46=

Covenant Christian 35, Indpls Tindley 0

Indpls Lutheran 25, Indpls Park Tudor 13

Sectional 47=

N. Decatur 26, Milan 12

Tri 79, Knightstown 0

Sectional 48=

N. Central (Farmersburg) 12, Tecumseh 8

Springs Valley 35, W. Washington 0

