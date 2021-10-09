Indiana high school football scores & highlights: October 8, 2021

Week 8 of the High School football season saw #2-ranked Westfield roll to its 7th-straight win.

Here are the scores from Week 8 of Indiana high school football's 2021-22 season.

Adams Central 56, Bluffton 0

Anderson 24, Richmond 12

Bellmont 42, DeKalb 34

Boonville 54, Washington 0

Brownsburg 42, Noblesville 21

Brownstown 28, Silver Creek 27

Carmel 24, Warren Central 7

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Ft. Wayne Concordia 7

Castle 35, Ev. Central 3

Center Grove 43, Lawrence North 19

Centerville 52, Union City 7

Charlestown 24, Salem 9

Churubusco 35, W. Noble 0

Clinton Prairie 14, Carroll (Flora) 12

Columbus East 27, Jeffersonville 7

Columbus North 55, Bloomington North 19

Concord 40, Northridge 7

Culver Academy 7, S. Bend St. Joseph's 3

Danville 34, Western Boone 13

Decatur Central 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 14

E. Central 41, Guerin Catholic 7

E. Noble 45, New Haven 13

Eastbrook 70, Elwood 0

Eastern Hancock 20, Shenandoah 14

Eastside 42, Central Noble 0

Edinburgh 48, Rock Creek Academy 0

Ev. Mater Dei 35, Ev. Harrison 7

Ev. Memorial 38, Vincennes 0

Fairfield 28, Lakeland 7

Floyd Central 28, Jennings Co. 3

Forest Park 55, Pike Central 0

Franklin 42, Greenwood 14

Franklin Co. 34, Batesville 7

Ft. Wayne Luers 50, Ft. Wayne South 0

Garrett 20, Angola 7

Gibson Southern 55, Princeton 0

Goshen 28, Plymouth 14

Greenfield 28, Delta 14

Greensburg 41, Milan 15

Hamilton Hts. 34, Cass 0

Hamilton Southeastern 35, Franklin Central 7

Heritage 61, Southern Wells 0

Heritage Christian 42, Indpls Tindley 8

Heritage Hills 20, Southridge 13

Indiana Deaf 22, Christel House Manual 8

Indpls Ben Davis 40, Lawrence Central 29

Indpls Cathedral 45, Indpls Brebeuf 21

Indpls Chatard 53, Terre Haute North 7

Indpls Lutheran 37, Speedway 0

Indpls N. Central 18, Indpls Pike 14

Indpls Park Tudor 35, Covenant Christian 29

Indpls Roncalli 35, Cin. Elder, Ohio 21

Indpls Scecina 37, Indpls Ritter 0

Indpls Tech 33, Marion 7

Jasper 20, Ev. North 13

Jimtown 55, S. Bend Adams 27

Knox 37, Triton 21

Lafayette Harrison 35, Kokomo 14

Lafayette Jeff 43, Logansport 21

Lapel 35, Jay Co. 0

Lawrenceburg 62, Connersville 7

Lebanon 40, Southmont 0

Linton 59, Eastern (Greene) 14

Madison-Grant 28, Frankton 25

McCutcheon 17, Muncie Central 7

Michigan City 39, LaPorte 0

Mishawaka 42, Wawasee 7

Mishawaka Marian 24, Elkhart 19

Mississinewa 57, Blackford 7

Monroe Central 52, Purdue Polytechnic 0

Monrovia 46, Cascade 31

Mooresville 49, Martinsville 13

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 42, N. Posey 14

N. Decatur 43, Switzerland Co. 14

N. Harrison 29, S. Spencer 26

N. Judson 10, LaVille 9

N. Knox 28, N. Daviess 18

N. Montgomery 22, Frankfort 12

N. Newton 38, N. White 13

N. Putnam 33, Brown Co. 24

N. Vermillion 34, Fountain Central 14

New Palestine 42, New Castle 7

New Prairie 17, Penn 7

Northeastern 66, Knightstown 10

Northview 60, Edgewood 0

Norwell 17, Huntington North 7

Oak Hill 47, Alexandria 6

Owen Valley 38, Greencastle 10

Paoli 58, Mitchell 20

Parke Heritage 48, Riverton Parke 20

Peru 34, Northfield 7

Pioneer 28, Culver 6

Prairie Hts. 34, Fremont 12

Providence 34, Corydon 27

Rochester 56, N. Miami 0

S. Adams 35, Woodlan 7

S. Dearborn 48, Rushville 3

S. Decatur 27, Oldenburg 6

S. Newton 14, Attica 12

S. Putnam 47, Indpls Shortridge 12

Scottsburg 40, Eastern (Pekin) 28

Seeger 24, S. Vermillion 12

Sheridan 14, Eastern (Greentown) 7, OT

Southwood 35, Whitko 0

Springs Valley 17, Perry Central 6

Sullivan 45, Indian Creek 0

Terre Haute South 34, Southport 21

Tippecanoe Valley 54, Wabash 0

Traders Point Christian 26, N. Central (Farmersburg) 22

Tri 48, Hagerstown 26

Tri-Central 49, Taylor 18

Tri-West 53, Crawfordsville 14

Valparaiso 38, Portage 0

W. Lafayette 56, Twin Lakes 0

W. Washington 50, Crawford Co. 0

Warsaw 42, NorthWood 24

Western 14, Tipton 7

Westfield 34, Fishers 14

Whiteland 31, Plainfield 6

Winamac 49, Caston 8