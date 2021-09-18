Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Sept. 17, 2021

Posted at 1:24 AM, Sep 18, 2021

Watch highlights from Week 5 of Indiana high school football's 2021-22 season in the video player above. Adams Central 56, Heritage 0 Alexandria 28, Elwood 14 Andrean 38, Highland 14 Bedford N. Lawrence 35, Seymour 29 Beech Grove 46, Indpls Washington 0 Bloomington North 35, Terre Haute North 30 Bloomington South 20, Terre Haute South 0 Brown Co. 42, W. Vigo 26 Brownsburg 39, Fishers 21 Brownstown 43, N. Harrison 12 Calumet 52, E. Chicago Central 0 Calumet Christian 63, Bowman Academy 14 Carmel 44, Lawrence North 14 Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 42, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 23 Cass 26, Northwestern 20 Castle 37, Vincennes 7 Center Grove 53, Indpls N. Central 7 Centerville 69, Tri 6 Central Noble 56, Fremont 13 Charlestown 37, Providence 21 Churubusco 35, Prairie Hts. 0 Clinton Central 28, Hagerstown 20 Columbia City 51, DeKalb 28 Concord 21, Goshen 12 Connersville 55, Rushville 33 Constantine, Mich. 32, Indpls Ritter 19 Covenant Christian 42, Indpls Tindley 19 Crown Point 27, Portage 6 Danville 14, Tri-West 7 Decatur Central 41, Mooresville 27 Delphi 34, Tri-Central 6 E. Central 44, Batesville 13 Eastbrook 45, Frankton 0 Eastern (Greentown) 33, Carroll (Flora) 13 Eastside 42, Garrett 14 Edinburgh 33, S. Decatur 0 Ev. Central 39, Ev. Reitz 38, 3OT Ev. Memorial 48, Ev. Harrison 7 Ev. North 49, Ev. Bosse 26 Floyd Central 20, Jeffersonville 13 Fountain Central 42, Attica 13 Franklin Central 30, Avon 23 Ft. Wayne Luers 55, Ft. Wayne North 9 Ft. Wayne Northrop 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14 Ft. Wayne Snider 17, Homestead 14 Ft. Wayne Wayne 36, Ft. Wayne South 26 Gibson Southern 63, Southridge 9 Glenn 28, Knox 7 Greencastle 47, Parke Heritage 42 Greenfield 28, Ft. Loramie, Ohio 18 Hanover Central 57, Griffith 14 Heritage Christian 20, Indpls Scecina 14 Heritage Hills 35, N. Posey 14 Hobart 39, Lowell 27 Huntington North 34, Bellmont 17 Indpls Attucks 30, Purdue Polytechnic 0 Indpls Brebeuf 41, Culver Academy 13 Indpls Cathedral 37, Columbus North 13 Indpls Chatard 62, Southport 17 Indpls Lutheran 55, Cascade 0 Indpls Park Tudor 48, Cin. Country Day, Ohio 14 Indpls Roncalli 45, Guerin Catholic 21 Indpls Tech 56, Muncie Central 28 Jasper 31, Ev. Mater Dei 13 Jay Co. 40, Bluffton 27 Jennings Co. 10, Madison 6 Jimtown 32, Bremen 19 Kankakee Valley 35, Munster 21 LaPorte 27, Lake Central 20 LaVille 49, Caston 14 Lafayette Harrison 42, Anderson 14 Lafayette Jeff 34, Kokomo 14 Lakeland 30, Angola 28 Lapel 34, N. Decatur 20 Lawrence Central 40, Indpls Pike 28 Lawrenceburg 41, Franklin Co. 0 Lebanon 47, Frankfort 6 Leo 40, E. Noble 32 Linton 35, Boonville 14 Logansport 21, McCutcheon 6 Madison-Grant 35, Blackford 6 Marion 48, Richmond 20 Martinsville 23, Franklin 7 Mattawan, Mich. def. S. Bend Riley, forfeit Merrillville 40, Michigan City 14 Milan 39, Hamilton New Miami, Ohio 6 Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 0 Mishawaka Marian 35, S. Bend Adams 3 Mississinewa 49, Oak Hill 21 Mitchell 47, Crawford Co. 13 Monroe Central 23, S. Adams 0 Monrovia 28, Speedway 22 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Delta 31 Mt. Vernon (Posey) 48, Forest Park 7 N. Daviess 72, Rock Creek Academy 0 N. Knox 39, N. Central (Farmersburg) 6 N. Putnam 35, Cloverdale 13 N. Vermillion 47, Riverton Parke 16 New Albany 42, Columbus East 38 New Castle 28, Yorktown 21 New Palestine 38, Pendleton Hts. 3 New Prairie 35, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0 NorthWood 44, Wawasee 14 Northeastern 41, Union City 0 Northfield 35, Manchester 12 Norwell 35, New Haven 18 Osceola Grace 15, S. Central (Union Mills) 12 Owen Valley 24, Northview 14 Paoli 50, W. Washington 22 Penn 31, Elkhart 3 Perry Central 35, Tecumseh 20 Peru 48, Maconaquah 20 Phalen 50, Christel House Manual 14 Pike Central 24, Washington 12 Pioneer 46, Hammond Central 19 Plainfield 31, Greenwood 28 River Forest 49, Whiting 6 S. Bend Washington 35, S. Bend Clay 0 S. Dearborn 28, Greensburg 27 S. Newton 53, Tri-County 31 S. Putnam 21, Eastern Hancock 7 S. Spencer 40, Princeton 12 Salem 48, Clarksville 13 Seeger 50, Covington 30 Shenandoah 42, Wes-Del 0 Sheridan 50, Clinton Prairie 12 Silver Creek 40, Scottsburg 28 Southmont 41, Crawfordsville 14 Southwood 47, Wabash 0 Sullivan 45, S. Vermillion 33 Switzerland Co. 22, Oldenburg 6 Tell City 43, Springs Valley 34 Tippecanoe Valley 26, N. Judson 10 Tipton 42, Lafayette Catholic 28 Traders Point Christian 40, Frontier 0 Triton 35, Culver 24 Triton Central 27, Indian Creek 9 Twin Lakes 46, Benton Central 8 Valparaiso 10, Chesterton 7 W. Lafayette 56, Rensselaer 0 W. Noble 13, Fairfield 6 Warren Central 57, Indpls Ben Davis 56 Warsaw 36, Northridge 3 Western 35, Hamilton Hts. 20 Western Boone 55, N. Montgomery 6 Westfield 34, Hamilton Southeastern 21 Wheeler 63, Boone Grove 0 Whiteland 45, Indpls Perry Meridian 6 Whitko 21, N. Miami 14 Winchester 32, Union Co. 19 Woodlan 54, Southern Wells 6 Zionsville 41, Noblesville 26

