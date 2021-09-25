Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Sept. 24, 2021

Posted at 1:48 AM, Sep 25, 2021

Watch highlights from Week 1 of Indiana high school football's 2021-22 season in the video player above. Adams Central 48, S. Adams 7 Andrean 31, Hobart 28 Bedford N. Lawrence 47, Jennings Co. 14 Blackford 36, Elwood 28 Bloomington North 69, New Albany 45 Bloomington South 35, Southport 13 Bluffton 62, Southern Wells 6 Bremen 21, Glenn 7 Brownstown 48, Seymour 13 Carmel 45, Indpls N. Central 0 Carroll (Flora) 34, Tri-Central 0 Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne South 0 Cascade 9, N. Putnam 6 Castle 53, Ev. Reitz 21 Caston 26, N. White 10 Center Grove 48, Lawrence Central 0 Centerville 49, Northeastern 0 Central Noble 27, Lakeland 14 Charlestown 38, Scottsburg 0 Chesterton 27, Portage 0 Churubusco 47, Fremont 0 Columbus East 28, Floyd Central 14 Columbus North 24, Terre Haute North 0 Concord 38, Mishawaka 24 Covington 54, S. Newton 21 Culver Academy 42, N. Judson 21 Danville 43, Southmont 0 DeKalb 50, Huntington North 49 Decatur Central 34, Plainfield 14 Delphi 28, Clinton Prairie 21 Delta 48, New Castle 12 E. Central 42, S. Dearborn 7 Eastbrook 55, Alexandria 0 Eastern (Greentown) 49, Clinton Central 20 Eastern Hancock 26, Milan 24 Eastside 42, Prairie Hts. 6 Elkhart 37, S. Bend St. Joseph's 7 Eminence, Ky. 59, Switzerland Co. 14 Ev. Harrison 39, Vincennes 13 Ev. Mater Dei 21, Ev. North 14 Ev. Memorial 49, Ev. Bosse 8 Fairfield 26, Angola 14 Fishers 35, Avon 25 Franklin Central 28, Noblesville 22 Franklin Co. 22, Greensburg 18 Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45, Ft. Wayne Concordia 10 Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0 Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne Wayne 6 Gary West 56, W. Central 14 Gibson Southern 42, Heritage Hills 3 Greencastle 42, Brown Co. 20 Greenwood 47, Indpls Perry Meridian 21 Hamilton Hts. 26, Twin Lakes 17 Hamilton Southeastern 41, Zionsville 21 Hanover Central 77, Boone Grove 0 Heritage 42, Tri-County 6 Heritage Christian 34, Covenant Christian 27 Highland 28, Munster 0 Homestead 49, Ft. Wayne North 7 Indian Creek 27, Edgewood 15 Indpls Attucks 22, Phalen 20, OT Indpls Cathedral 51, Hammond Morton 0 Indpls Chatard 33, Guerin Catholic 10 Indpls Lutheran 31, Indpls Scecina 20 Indpls Roncalli 28, Indpls Brebeuf 10 Indpls Shortridge 35, Southside Home School 22 Indpls Tech 34, McCutcheon 28 Indpls Tindley 41, Purdue Polytechnic 6 Jasper 35, Ev. Central 7 Jeffersonville 29, Silver Creek 23, OT Jimtown 69, S. Bend Clay 8 Knightstown 21, Cambridge City 14 LaVille 7, Knox 6 Lafayette Catholic 35, Rensselaer 0 Lafayette Harrison 49, Muncie Central 0 Lafayette Jeff 57, Marion 7 Lapel 45, Traders Point Christian 15 Lawrence North 26, Indpls Ben Davis 24 Lawrenceburg 34, Batesville 13 Lebanon 28, Tri-West 21 Leo 59, Bellmont 14 Linton 47, N. Daviess 0 Logansport 65, Richmond 24 Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 34, Providence 7 Lowell 49, Kankakee Valley 7 Maconaquah 72, N. Miami 20 Madison 21, Mitchell 0 Manchester 33, Southwood 22 Martinsville 30, Whiteland 21 Merrillville 54, LaPorte 19 Michigan City 49, Lake Central 13 Mississinewa 42, Frankton 21 Monroe Central 55, Wes-Del 0 Monrovia 42, Beech Grove 26 Mooresville 45, Franklin 14 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 43, Pendleton Hts. 0 Mt. Vernon (Posey) 13, Boonville 12 N. Central (Farmersburg) 28, Indpls Park Tudor 20 N. Decatur 28, Rushville 7 N. Harrison 42, Eastern (Pekin) 6 N. Montgomery 26, Crawfordsville 0 N. Newton 22, Frontier 6 N. Posey 23, Tecumseh 18 N. Vermillion 41, Attica 0 New Haven 21, Columbia City 0 New Palestine 42, Greenfield 22 New Prairie 9, S. Bend Adams 0 NorthWood 42, Northridge 8 Northfield 41, Wabash 13 Northview 28, Terre Haute South 14 Norwell 17, E. Noble 0 Oak Hill 35, Madison-Grant 0 Paoli 55, Eastern (Greene) 0 Parke Heritage 28, S. Vermillion 16 Penn 35, Mishawaka Marian 0 Perry Central 54, Clarksville 26 Pike Central 41, N. Knox 20 Pioneer 26, Triton 6 Princeton 40, Washington 24 River Forest 61, Hammond Noll 0 Riverton Parke 61, Cloverdale 7 S. Central (Union Mills) 49, Lake Station 14 S. Putnam 41, W. Vigo 6 S. Spencer 13, Forest Park 7 Salem 48, Corydon 0 Seeger 22, Fountain Central 16 Shenandoah 42, Hagerstown 0 Sheridan 66, Taylor 6 Simon Kenton, Ky. 56, Connersville 20 Southridge 49, Tell City 17 Speedway 47, Edinburgh 6 Sullivan 24, Owen Valley 14 Tippecanoe Valley 60, Whitko 0 Tipton 42, Northwestern 0 Tri 35, Winchester 34 Triton Central 23, Indpls Ritter 0 Union City 42, S. Decatur 13 Valparaiso 56, Crown Point 14 W. Lafayette 62, Benton Central 16 W. Noble 20, Garrett 19 W. Washington 44, Rock Creek Academy 0 Warren Central 30, Indpls Pike 13 Warsaw 42, Goshen 0 Wawasee 21, Plymouth 19 Western 43, Cass 14 Western Boone 52, Hammond Central 6 Westfield 24, Brownsburg 21 Wheeler 35, Whiting 0 Winamac 28, Culver 0 Woodlan 31, Jay Co. 7 Yorktown 35, Shelbyville 0

