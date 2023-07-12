Max Clark named Gatorade Best Player of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS — Just days removed from being selected third overall in the MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers, Max Clark continues to bring in the recognition.

On Tuesday, Clark was named the 2023 Gatorade Best Player of the Year.

Clark wins the award among 12 finalists across all high school sports recognized by Gatorade. He was a finalist due to his winning of the win for Gatorade National Baseball Playerof the Year in June.

“Taking home this award is a huge moment in my career," Clark said. "The list of past winners speaks for itself; there are so many legends who have achieved great things on and off the field, so I’m honored to have my name next to theirs.”

Clark was presented the award by current NBA superstar Jayson Tatum — who won the award himself in 2016.

This season, Clark batted .646 with six home runs, 33 RBI and 45 runs scored, leading the Grizzly Cubs (14-14-1) to the Class 4A sectional semifinals.

Clark maintained a 3.97 GPA in the classroom and is president of the Franklin Community High School Fellow of Christian Athletes.

He also notably raised over $13,000 in honor of University of Illinois baseball recruit Ryan Jefferson, who took his own life in 2021.