Caitlin Clark ruled out for July 3 matchup against Las Vegas Aces

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will be sidelined once again after she was ruled out on Wednesday, according to the Indiana Fever.
Clark, suffering from a left groin strain, will miss her fourth game in a row.
Status Report for tomorrow's game against Las Vegas:— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 2, 2025
Damiris Dantas - NWT (national team obligation)
Caitlin Clark - Out (left groin) pic.twitter.com/LMWx8xNZnA
The Fever has not provided additional information on the nature of the injury or a potential timeline on when she will be back on the court.
The Fever tips off against the Aces at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Indianapolis.