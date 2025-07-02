Caitlin Clark ruled out for July 3 matchup against Las Vegas Aces

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will be sidelined once again after she was ruled out on Wednesday, according to the Indiana Fever.

Clark, suffering from a left groin strain, will miss her fourth game in a row.

Status Report for tomorrow's game against Las Vegas:



Damiris Dantas - NWT (national team obligation)

Caitlin Clark - Out (left groin) pic.twitter.com/LMWx8xNZnA — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 2, 2025

The Fever has not provided additional information on the nature of the injury or a potential timeline on when she will be back on the court.

The Fever tips off against the Aces at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Indianapolis.

