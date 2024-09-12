Fever Broadcast team named best in WNBA

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever continue to find ways to win on and off the court.

This week, the Fever’s broadcast team was voted the best WNBA broadcast team by the Sports Media website Awful Announcing.

“I just find myself scraping my jaw up off the floor every single day because it's so hard to believe what's happening here,” explained Fever play by play announcer Pat Boylan.

Boylan has been the voice of the Fever for 10 years. He broadcasts alongside color commentator Debbie Antonelli and sideline reporter Kelsey Kasper.

“We are so fortunate to have a deep and really talented group. To be able to tell this story of the 2024 Indiana Fever, I mean, what an incredible opportunity that we're getting to document here,” Boylan added.

Boylan grew up in Carmel, Indiana. A lifelong Indiana sports fan, he has enjoyed getting to share the stories about a franchise on the rise.

“To be a hometown kid and to be somebody that's entrusted to deliver the play by play of this team, the 2024 Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark's historic rookie season in the WNBA. I mean, it's a ‘pinch me’ moment," he said.

A natural storyteller, Boylan is honored to bring the Fever’s storyline to viewers each game.

“What we are experiencing here is so unique, is so historic,” Boylan explained. “This is an unbelievable story. And if we are talking a lot of Caitlin Clark, it's what the people want to hear. She has been just an unbelievable changing agent in this sport.”

Boylan is spending the next few weeks prepping for a Fever playoff run, all while keeping an eye on the franchise’s future.

“I’m just so excited to see how this momentum and this energy can carry over into the big picture and into the long-term," he said.