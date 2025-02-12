Fever fan-favorite will be heading west for the 2025 WNBA season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Seattle Storm today signed veteran guard Erica Wheeler. Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wheeler spent the last two seasons with the Indiana Fever, playing an average of 20.4 minutes per game. In 2023 and 2024, she put up an average of 8.5 points, 3.4 assists and shot 40.4% from the field. On June 7, 2024, she scored her 2,500th career point, becoming just the fourth undrafted player to reach the milestone.

Wheeler has played in 297 regular season games, and in 2023, she delivered her 1,000th career assist, becoming the second undrafted player, along with Becky Hammon, to reach the milestone.

"Erica’s capacity to create plays and facilitate points is a huge add for our team,” said Storm Head Coach Noelle Quinn. “She brings a strong dedication to the game and is an incredible teammate. We’re looking forward to Erica joining us in Seattle.”

Wheeler got her start in the WNBA in 2015 when she signed with the Atlanta Dream, appearing in 17 games and averaging 11.9 minutes, 4.5 points and shot 45.7% from the field. In 2015, she also appeared in three games with the New York Liberty and eventually landed in Indiana from 2016 to 2019.

During her four seasons with the Fever, she played in every regular season game, averaging 9.5 points, 4 assists and shot 39.9% from the field. In 2017, she led the Fever in assists and was second in total scoring. In 2019, she became the first ever undrafted player to win All-Star MVP.

During the 2021 season, Wheeler played for the Los Angeles Sparks alongside now-current Storm teammate, Nneka Ogwumike. With the Sparks, Wheeler averaged a career-high of 13.6 points and 4.8 assists. In 2022, Wheeler averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game with the Atlanta Dream.

“Seattle is one of the most prestigious franchises in the league, and I couldn’t be more proud to share the court with players like Nneka, Alysha, Skylar, and Gabby. I can’t wait to get to work,” said Wheeler.