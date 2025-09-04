Indiana Fever breaks ground on $78 million sports performance center

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever held a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for its new sports performance center, marking a turning point for the franchise and the future of women's basketball facilities.

Work is already underway to build the 100,000-square-foot facility on the site of the former Marion County Jail downtown at the corner of Maryland and Delaware streets.

The new Fever center will include practice courts and several amenities specifically designed for a women's basketball team, including childcare, a holistic recovery center, podcast studios and more.

The facility will rise to a level above any in the WNBA, officials said. It will be only the fourth exclusive practice facility in the league, joining the Las Vegas Aces, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury.

The Fever's massive rise over the past two years led to this investment, but the work to build the organization over the past quarter-century cannot be understated.

"With the goal of Indianapolis becoming the epicenter of women's sports, this world-class sports performance center will be the preeminent place for players to train, recover and push their boundaries," said Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines.

The new facility is on an 18-month construction window and is scheduled to open ahead of the 2027 season.

