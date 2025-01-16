$78 million Sports Performance Center for Indiana Fever announced

INDIANAPOLIS — In an exciting development for women’s sports, Pacers Sports & Entertainment has announced plans to break ground this summer on a state-of-the-art sports performance center exclusively for the Indiana Fever.

The $78 million facility will span three stories and 108,000 square feet, aiming to open before the 2027 WNBA season in downtown Indianapolis. The location, on the former Marion County Jail site, will be connected to the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage and Gainbridge Fieldhouse via a skybridge.

“We are excited to partner with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett to identify the perfect location for the Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center,” PS&E Owner Herb Simon said. “The city of Indianapolis continues to be a tremendous partner as we elevate our team, players and community.”

Pacers Sports & Entertainment

The facility will include two regulation-sized courts, cutting-edge training equipment, a dedicated recovery area, and lifestyle amenities such as a hair salon and childcare space. Additionally, the team will have access to podcast and a content production studio equipment to support player lifestyles.

“With the goal of Indianapolis becoming the epicenter of women’s sports, this world-class sports performance center will be the preeminent place for players to train, recover and push their boundaries,” PS&E CEO Mel Raines said. “It’s a game changer in terms of providing the ultimate player experience and we can’t wait for our team to reap the benefits of having an exclusive and unparalleled facility designed specifically for them.”

Pacers Sports & Entertainment

With plans for exclusive fan experiences and a Fever team store, the center will enhance community engagement and support the team's growth.

“Last year, we experienced an unprecedented boom in interest and attention on women's sports around the world, led in large part by our very own Indiana Fever,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “Indianapolis is proud to see this significant investment from Pacers Sports & Entertainment drive further momentum in women's basketball in our community and continue to elevate our status as a major league sports city.”

Construction of The Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center is set to begin in August.

The Fever will tip-off their 2025 season on May 17 against the Chicago Sky, as Indianapolis prepares to host the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 on July 18 and 19.