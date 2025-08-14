Indiana Fever sign guard Kyra Lambert to seven-day contract

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever have announced they have signed guard Kyra Lambert to a seven-day contract. This decision comes as the team deals with injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.

Lambert has spent her professional career playing in Europe, most recently with Olympiacos in Greece, where she averaged 15.4 points and 6.3 assists per game. She also shot 42.1 percent from three-point range and was named Eurocup’s Guard of the Year.

Throughout her career, Lambert has played for teams in France, Latvia, New Zealand, Slovakia, and Turkey. Before going pro, she played college basketball at Duke University and the University of Texas.

Lambert will wear jersey number 15 for the Fever. Fans can look forward to her joining the team on the court soon.