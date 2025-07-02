Indiana Pacers launch 'Hearts for Hali' to support Tyrese Haliburton

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have launched the "Hearts for Hali" campaign to rally fans behind Tyrese Haliburton as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

Hearts for Hali 🫶



Calling all fans to help us let Tyrese know that Pacers Nation and the basketball world is behind him on his road to recovery 💙



You can submit your own personal, video, photo or message here: https://t.co/uPRcF1e9ES pic.twitter.com/A1uxm9CwAy — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 2, 2025

Haliburton suffered the injury during Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a heartbreaking moment for many fans.

He underwent surgery last week, and recovery from a torn Achilles can take 10 to 11 months, according to medical experts.

The Pacers encourage fans to send personal videos, photos, and messages of support here.