Indiana Pacers launch 'Hearts for Hali' to support Tyrese Haliburton

NBA Finals Thunder Pacers Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton smiles during warm ups prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
NBA Finals Thunder Pacers Basketball
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have launched the "Hearts for Hali" campaign to rally fans behind Tyrese Haliburton as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

Haliburton suffered the injury during Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a heartbreaking moment for many fans.

He underwent surgery last week, and recovery from a torn Achilles can take 10 to 11 months, according to medical experts.

The Pacers encourage fans to send personal videos, photos, and messages of support here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.