2021 Indianapolis 500 sold out, local TV blackout lifted

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second year in a row, Indianapolis 500 officials are lifting the local TV blackout of the race.
The decision comes after no more tickets are available and the 40% venue capacity limit has been reached, according to a statement from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Officials lifted the blackout in 2020 because of the capacity restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Race is sold out. No tickets remain for Sunday. https://t.co/FbyNw9IYne— J. Douglas Boles (@jdouglas4) May 27, 2021