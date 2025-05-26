Alex Palou commemorates Indy 500 victory with team photo

INDIANAPOLIS — Alex Palou has made history by becoming the first Spaniard to win the iconic Indianapolis 500. His victory is a monumental achievement not just for him but also for Spain's presence in IndyCar racing.
Monday morning, Palou and his Chip Ganassi Racing team took to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a celebratory photo session, filled with smiles and laughter. The atmosphere was joyful as they celebrated this remarkable milestone together.
As a part of the tradition following an Indy 500 win, Palou received several special gifts, including a Brickyard belt buckle, a stylish watch, and the prestigious winner's ring—a symbol of his place among motorsport legends.
The celebrations continue Monday night as Palou and other drivers gather at the J.W. Marriott for a victory celebration, where they’ll receive their paychecks.