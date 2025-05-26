Watch Now
SportsIndy 500

Actions

Alex Palou commemorates Indy 500 victory with team photo

Screenshot 2025-05-26 111853.jpg
WRTV
A Picture-Perfect Moment: Alex Palou Celebrates Indy 500 Victory with Team
Screenshot 2025-05-26 111853.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Alex Palou has made history by becoming the first Spaniard to win the iconic Indianapolis 500. His victory is a monumental achievement not just for him but also for Spain's presence in IndyCar racing.

Monday morning, Palou and his Chip Ganassi Racing team took to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a celebratory photo session, filled with smiles and laughter. The atmosphere was joyful as they celebrated this remarkable milestone together.

Screenshot 2025-05-26 112726.jpg

As a part of the tradition following an Indy 500 win, Palou received several special gifts, including a Brickyard belt buckle, a stylish watch, and the prestigious winner's ring—a symbol of his place among motorsport legends.

Screenshot 2025-05-26 111913.jpg

The celebrations continue Monday night as Palou and other drivers gather at the J.W. Marriott for a victory celebration, where they’ll receive their paychecks.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.