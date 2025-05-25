Alex Palou wins the 109th Indianapolis 500, 1st Spaniard to win

INDIANAPOLIS — Alex Palou is the champion of the 109th Indianapolis 500, making him the 1st Spaniard to win the race.

The 3-time IndyCar champ has won 5 of his 1st 6 races this season.

His remarkable achievements have etched his name in the history books, as he also became the first Spaniard to win an INDYCAR championship.

Palou's road to excellence took a significant turn in 2023 when he clinched the INDYCAR championship with an impressive "win and clinch" performance at Portland, becoming the first driver since 2007 to secure the title before the season finale—a testament to his dominant skill and consistency throughout the year.

An #Indy500 win means more than you know! pic.twitter.com/toBLZ52MPB — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 25, 2025

With an impressive tally of 30 podiums in just 67 starts for Chip Ganassi Racing, Palou’s success is not confined solely to INDYCAR. He has proven his versatility across various racing formats, boasting victories in Euroformula Open, Spanish Formula 3, GP3, Japanese Formula 3, and Super Formula, where he was honored as the 2019 Rookie of the Year.

Beyond his on-track prowess, Palou is equally fascinating off the track. Fluent in Spanish, English, and Italian, he possesses a multicultural flair that enhances his global appeal. He enjoys an active lifestyle filled with sports, outdoor activities, and music, which keeps him grounded amid the pressures of professional racing. A passionate pickleball player, Palou uses the sport to unwind and stay competitive away from the racetrack.

His racing journey sparked at a young age when he spotted a go-kart track while walking to school with his father in Spain. This pivotal moment ignited his passion for motorsport, ultimately leading him to become one of the most celebrated drivers in INDYCAR history.