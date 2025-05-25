Here We Go: LIVE Updates and Highlights from the 109th Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The greatest spectacle in racing is finally here.

350,000 fans worldwide are making their way to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates!

8:30 a.m. - The Indiana State Police are reporting heavy traffic this morning. They posted, "Traffic on I-465 on the west side is heavy, and ramps are backed up. Use caution heading to the track. Give yourself plenty of time. Be safe. Stay safe."

8:00 a.m. - Weather Update: Officials from the National Weather Service reported light sprinkles in central Illinois, but dry air is helping to evaporate most precipitation. They anticipate that sprinkles could arrive in Indianapolis around 10 a.m.

7:00 a.m. - The lineup for this year's Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit is set:

8:00 a.m. – Oliver Heldens

9:15 a.m. – Kayzo

10:30 a.m. – Sammy Virji

11:45 a.m. – Indy 500 Pre-Race

12:50 p.m. – Illenium

2:35 p.m. – Two Friends

Troopers from the Indiana State Police are prepared for a hectic race day. They shared on social media that their briefing for the 109th Running of the #Indy500 has concluded.

Our troopers have had their briefing prior to the 109th Running of the #Indy500



We are here to make sure your race experience is safe and enjoyable.



Please leave yourself plenty of time this morning as traffic will be extremely heavy coming into the track. pic.twitter.com/krm3Gp0ASq — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) May 25, 2025

6:00 a.m. - Chief Chris Bailey of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department kicked off the day with the traditional cannon firing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In a social media post, he encouraged fans to be patient and appreciate the law enforcement officers who are working throughout the day to keep everyone safe.