Beyond the Track: Must-See Landmarks and Events for Indy 500 Fans

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indianapolis 500 approaches, fans gear up for a weekend filled with high-speed thrills and cherished traditions —but the experience goes beyond the race itself.

From iconic landmarks steeped in history to vibrant festivities celebrating the event's spirit, there are countless things to do and places to see during race weekend.

This guide will help you discover the top must-sees for race weekend.

1. Landmarks

Visit iconic sites that are central to the history of the Indianapolis 500.



IMS Museum

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum has recently reopened following an 18-month, $89 million renovation. Visitors can now enjoy immersive, educational exhibits that highlight the thrilling history of the Indy 500 and the iconic speedway.



This Pete Dye-designed golf course features four holes in the infield of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Enjoy a unique golfing experience surrounded by the history of the track, complete with its distinctive railroad ties and concrete-lined creeks.



Catch live music, food, and shopping all weekend on Main Street in Speedway. The town at the heart of the race never disappoints in their May festivities each year. You'll never know what (or who) you might see walking down Main Street this weekend! Don't miss Rockin' On Main on May 23.



2. Museums

Newfields

Start your race weekend at Newfields on May 24th with early access to the IMA Galleries and The Garden, opening for members at 9 a.m. Enjoy a tranquil stroll through the gardens or discover new art before the venue opens to the public at 10 a.m.



Home to Dallara LLC and the IndyCar Experience, the Dallara IndyCar Factory offers interactive exhibits that allow visitors to explore the rich history of Gian Paolo Dallara.



3. Dining

Discover top dining options near the track.



Foyt Wine Vault

Nestled right on Main Street in Historic Speedway, Indiana, the Foyt Wine Vault is just a few blocks from the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway and only 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. With ample parking, it’s a perfect stop for wine lovers visiting the area.



Enjoy hearty American meals and locally crafted beers at Big Woods Speedway in historic downtown. Menu highlights include pulled pork nachos and artisan pizzas.



Dawson's on Main offers friendly service and delicious steaks, seafood, and the best Hoosier tenderloin, right across from the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



Savor authentic Mexican cuisine at Tacos & Tequila on Main, featuring daily specials just steps from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



Charlie Brown's Pancake & Steakhouse serves breakfast and lunch with locally sourced ingredients, open from 6 AM to 2 PM on race weekend.



Visit Bottleworks, a renovated Coca-Cola bottling plant, converted into a walkable mixed-use district packed with locally-owned shops, brilliant art installations, unique displays of industrial and art deco architecture & diverse dining options.

4. Shopping

Find all your Indianapolis 500 memorabilia at these stores.



B. Erin Designs

B. Erin Designs is a boutique in downtown Speedway offering stylish home décor and unique gifts.



Explore black-and-white fashions, unique décor, and memorabilia at Three Sisters and a Trunk, an eclectic shop on Main Street.



Santa’s Pit Stop Shoppe brings holiday cheer with festive décor and racing-themed memorabilia.

5. ... and More