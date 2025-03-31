Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum unveils $60 million renovation

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy 500 only happens once a year, but the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is ready to give visitors that race day experience every day.
The museum will reopen Wednesday after spending $60 million on a complete renovation. It was closed for a year and a half while it was under reconstruction.
"We've finally created a world-class museum devoted to the Indianapolis 500, and now it's up to the public to validate that," said museum president Joe Hale.
The new museum experience features a recreation of Gasoline Alley through the years, a movie that captures the traditions leading up to race day, and a prominent rotating podium for the Borg-Warner trophy.
Hale said he's most proud of the interactive elements, such as places to practice changing a tire or driving a lap in a race simulator.
"You're not walking into what may appear to be an indoor parking lot anymore," Hale said. "We have a museum that's immersive, participatory, and educational."
The outside of the building is mostly unchanged from its current structure, which opened in 1976. However, the construction within the walls doubled the amount of available exhibit space.
Hale hopes it leaves a lasting impression on both Hoosiers and visitors.
"I don't care where you go in the world. If you mention you're from Indianapolis or from Indiana, typically that person is going to know us because of the Indy 500," Hale said.
Tickets are available at this link.
-
Indianapolis continuing fight against youth violence after two deaths SundayA 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were killed in separate shootings less than a mile away from each other on Sunday. Now, city officials are reminding neighbors of youth violence reduction programs.
East side intersection to close for water main relocation for IndyGo's Blue LineTo prep for IndyGo’s Blue Line project, the intersection of East Washington Street and State Avenue will close for approximately eight days for water main relocation, said Citizens Energy Group.
Severe storms cause two fatalities, damage across IndianaOn Sunday, a powerful storm system swept through central Indiana, resulting in two fatalities and widespread damage across several counties.
Camp Riley participant shares experience, sign up deadline approachingMore than 300 kids attend Camp Riley each year and medical care is available 24/7. The priority deadline to sign up for Camp Riley is Monday, March 31st.