Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum unveils $60 million renovation

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy 500 only happens once a year, but the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is ready to give visitors that race day experience every day.

WRTV

The museum will reopen Wednesday after spending $60 million on a complete renovation. It was closed for a year and a half while it was under reconstruction.

"We've finally created a world-class museum devoted to the Indianapolis 500, and now it's up to the public to validate that," said museum president Joe Hale.

WRTV

The new museum experience features a recreation of Gasoline Alley through the years, a movie that captures the traditions leading up to race day, and a prominent rotating podium for the Borg-Warner trophy.

Hale said he's most proud of the interactive elements, such as places to practice changing a tire or driving a lap in a race simulator.

WRTV

"You're not walking into what may appear to be an indoor parking lot anymore," Hale said. "We have a museum that's immersive, participatory, and educational."

The outside of the building is mostly unchanged from its current structure, which opened in 1976. However, the construction within the walls doubled the amount of available exhibit space.

WRTV

Hale hopes it leaves a lasting impression on both Hoosiers and visitors.

"I don't care where you go in the world. If you mention you're from Indianapolis or from Indiana, typically that person is going to know us because of the Indy 500," Hale said.

WRTV

Tickets are available at this link.